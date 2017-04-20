‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Accused Of Physically Assaulting Fiance Matt Baier (Photos)

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her fiance Matt Baier have had a rocky relationship since getting engaged. The couple have dealt with countless rumors, baby mama drama, and trust issues. However, they may be facing their biggest scandal of all.

According to In Touch Weekly, Amber Portwood is being accused of physically assaulting her fiance Matt Baier, and there are allegedly pictures to prove it. Gossip blogger, Miss Smarty Jones, revealed the photos of Matt’s scratched and bloodied face via social media this week, and claims that Baier was attacked by the Teen Mom OG star.

“Ouch! Those marks from Amber Portwood’s claws though! This has been going on a LONG time, Right, Matt?” she tweeted.

The site claims that the photos of Matt Baier’s face are “especially troubling” due to Amber Portwood’s past with violence. Back in 2010 the Teen Mom OG star was charged with domestic battery and neglect after MTV cameras caught footage of her physically attacking her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in front of their daughter Leah. Amber, who later went to prison for issues with anger and drugs, spoke out about her assault on Gary after the incident.

“I have no clue why I hurt Gary,” Portwood said at the time. “I sort of do, but it’s kind of beyond myself. I can’t help myself. I have to get help and then help myself. I never notice how bad I am until I see it. And I feel so terrible. And it’s like, did I really do that? The people who are around me, how do they feel? I don’t remember it being that bad at the time. How did Gary feel? What the hell was I doing?”

In addition to the assault claims against Amber Portwood, Smarty Jones told All About The Tea that Matt Baier has been cheating on his Teen Mom OG fiance. Recently, Matt’s “mistress” came forward to expose the reality star, revealing alleged text messages between herself and Baier. Jones even admitted to the site that Baier allegedly offered one of the women $10K to stop talking to her.

After Jones posted the photos of Matt Baier’s bloodied face online, she revealed to the site that Amber Portwood’s boyfriend also sent the photos to at least three other women.

“Matt sent the pictures to at least 3 girls. I got 4 of the same pics from 3 different girls. One girl, who we’re calling, has been seeing him since before he and Amber got together and this benefits both Matt and one financially.”

Smarty Jones also revealed that she believes the alleged abuse started back in 2015 and is “one-sided.”

“It’s not an isolated incident and it started in 2015. From what we can confirm it seems to be one-sided and there’s no evidence to support him hitting her, only her hitting him.”

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have stayed quiet about the allegedly abuse and cheating rumors. Although Matt did have one thing to say to the “haters” spreading the rumors online.

“A little wisdom to the Twitterverse: Rumors are created by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots,” he wrote. “Don’t be either.”

While the Teen Mom OG star often doesn’t acknowledge gossip that is posted online about her, she does like to clear up rumors on the MTV reality series. Perhaps fans will see Amber and Matt discuss this latest round of rumors on their show, which is currently airing on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.

What are your thoughts about the rumors that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been allegedly abusing her fiance, Matt Baier?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]