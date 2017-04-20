’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Hopeful For Season 2: ‘There’s So Much More To Tell’

While the 13 Reasons Why novel followed Hannah Baker’s tale, Netflix’s adaptation ended with several cliffhangers, leaving the doors open for a possible second season. The show’s cast members have questions too, and these make them hopeful for a comeback.

“I honestly did not realize how much was going to be left open at the end,” Dylan Minnette, who gave life to Clay Jensen’s role, told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that there’s potential to know more about these characters and I think that there are good stories to be told. I also feel like if that was the ending, it’s also a beautiful way to end it.”

He added that should there be a 13 Reasons Why Season 2, and “whatever they write,” he’s definitely in. Dylan believes that the team “could tell some pretty amazing stories.”

His co-star Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey, echoes his sentiments. Some of the cliffhangers, which he can’t stop thinking about, are Tyler’s collection of guns and Justin’s decision to leave. Like Minette, he thinks the stories are far from over.

“I’m hoping for a second season. I think there’s so much more to tell. I’m just crossing my fingers.”

When 13 Reasons Why ended, many loathed Bryce Walker for what he did to both Jessica and Hannah. Justin Prentice, who played the character, is unsure if he wants to see Bryce redeem himself or be prosecuted for his misdeeds.

“It could go either way. I definitely want to see all of the characters. There’s a lot of story left for all of these guys. So, it’ll be interesting to see kind of what happens in the fallout. I think we as a cast are dying just as much to figure out what happens.”

Many are also eager to find out how Hannah’s parents will deal with her recordings, which Tony gave to them. Brian d’Arcy James, known in the series as Hannah’s father, is likewise up for another season because he wants to see how the Bakers will make peace with the things they’re about to find out.

“These are huge, huge questions and huge hurdles for people to have to deal with. And I think the depiction of that is interesting to follow. Not to mention all the other storylines with the kids and where people are going near the end of the season. I would love to see a next page. And I’m speaking selfishly, of course, because I love the job and I love the people so it would be great to continue in any way.”

He thinks that there’s a reason why the creative team ended 13 Reasons Why that way. Justin quips that he can’t wait to know if there will be a new set of episodes because he is “dying inside.”

Despite the praises that surround the show for depicting the realities of teen bullying, 13 Reasons Why similarly faced backlash. Some believe that the show trivializes suicide. Through a Vanity Fair column, Nic Sheff defended their reason for portraying Hannah’s suicide scene in a detailed manner.

“It seemed to me the perfect opportunity to show what an actual suicide really looks like—to dispel the myth of the quiet drifting off, and to make viewers face the reality of what happens when you jump from a burning building into something much, much worse.”

Nic wrote the show’s sixth episode, and like the show’s lead, he once tried to take his own life because he felt defeated. For Nic, it would be “irresponsible” of them to now show Hannah’s death scene at all.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.

