Josh Duggar Called To Testify In Ashley Madison Lawsuit Brought By Matthew McCarthy

Josh Duggar is never going to live down the questionable things he did in his life. Every story about him is founded on the molestation scandal involving his sisters or the Ashley Madison profile he used to allegedly have extra-martial affairs while living in the nation’s capital. Duggar had been out of the spotlight for several months after the scandals broke, with virtually no update on his progress in rehab. It has been just over a year since Josh exited rehab in Illinois and returned to Arkansas, and details about him have been few and far in between.

There has been a lot of talk about the Ashley Madison profile Josh Duggar used because while it was his account, the photo attached to it was not his own. In recent weeks, Matthew McCarthy has reportedly decided not to settle things out of court with the Duggar family. Josh was served with papers to ensure he would appear in court. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Josh Duggar is expected to take the stand and answer the questions thrown out at him by counsel for McCarthy. The attorney is expected to touch on the molestation scandal during the questioning to provide proof of how Duggar’s misdeeds have affected McCarthy on both a business and personal level.

Anna and #JoshDuggar are expecting their fifth child — two years after scandal rocked their marriage. "We cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” the pair wrote in their announcement. More details in bio link. |????: Kris Connor/Getty A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

A lot has been going on over the last few months for Josh Duggar. The family announced that Anna Duggar would be welcoming another little boy sometime this summer or early fall. She was heavily criticized for becoming pregnant again after everything she suffered through in 2015 when she was pregnant with their fourth child Meredith. There hasn’t been any new information about Josh and Anna or the pregnancy since the initial announcement. On top of the new baby on the way, Duggar has been busy working at the car lot the family owns. He is reportedly doing well with it and has opened a second location with plans to expand in the future.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Josh Duggar testifying will turn into a public relations nightmare for the entire family. They have reportedly tried to settle out of court since the lawsuit was brought against Josh, but Matthew McCarthy wants a trial. He is likely asking for a large amount of money because of lost wages and harassment. The idea that Duggar will have to answer questions about why he used the photo, what his intentions were, and any other questions McCarthy’s lawyer will drag out is likely unsettling to the family and the TLC network. There has been no comment on the ongoing lawsuit from Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar, and it is unclear if Josh has an attorney to represent him in this situation.

Happy 29th birthday Josh!???? #joshduggar (I turned off commenting so no hate!) A post shared by D U G G A R F A M I L Y✟ (@duggardaughters) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:50am PST

TLC decided to cut all ties with Josh Duggar when the molestation scandal broke in 2015. Shortly after that, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled. Fans were completely upset about the show being pulled, which apparently lead the network to develop Counting On. Duggar has not been filmed at all for the show, and the mention of him has been minimal. This lawsuit with Matthew McCarthy and the Ashley Madison profile could do some serious damage to Josh and Anna in the financial department. Right now, no details about when the trial is set to begin have been released. It is being speculated that the date may not be released to avoid a media circus, but there have been some mentions of McCarthy wanting as much attention as possible. Josh Duggar could be in serious trouble with this lawsuit, and the fact that he has to testify about his motives is likely intimidating for the family.

