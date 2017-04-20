Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Spotted On A Date Night Amid Split Rumors, Couple Reportedly Back Together

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were spotted on a romantic date night recently amid their never-ending split controversies. The two appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they spent a flirty night together.

On Wednesday night, according to People, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna stepped out together after a romantic date night at the famous Tao in Los Angeles. The pair kept it low-key during their night out.

Blac Chyna flaunted her post-baby figure with an all-white ensemble paired with a denim jacket. The mother of two also rocked an eye-catching purple wig. On the other hand, Rob Kardashian sported a simple hoodie matched with a baseball cap.

Chy and Rob at Tao Last night in L.A. – (4/19/17) #Blacchyna #RobKardashian #ChyNRob — Rob looks so good! A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

The pair never seemed shy to as they shared multiple Snapchats of their night out. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna appeared really sweet in their videos, leading fans to speculate that they have reconciled and are back in each other’s arms.

The 28-year-old Lashed Bar owner shared a romantic clip of herself and a man, who many assume was Rob, holding each other’s hands. The photo also flaunted their bling, but Blac Chyna’s engagement ring was still nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian opted to reveal that he was indeed with his baby mama as he posted a stolen shot of Blac Chyna looking out from their table. The 30-year-old Arthur George owner did not include his face in the frame though.

The pair’s most recent sighting came as a surprise to many considering that they haven’t really confirmed the real score between them. However, based on their latest social media activities, it is safe to assume that they are in better terms than before.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

It can be recalled that the on-and-off couple has reportedly called it quits yet again in February. Many believed that their latest breakup was the last straw and that they will part ways for good. However, things took a different turn when they shocked everyone with a series of flirty Snapchat videos earlier this month. In one of the clips, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen hugging Blac Chyna from behind and even planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Rob Kardashian’s recent Instagram posts also implied that they are back on. Recently, he posted a photo of Blac Chyna cuddling their 5-month-old daughter, Dream. The reality star called the moment the “best time of my life.”

However, fans became confused once again when Blac Chyna was spotted with a mystery man last week. The model-turned-entrepreneur was surprisingly shy and low-key during her night out with her male companion. Both even tried to cover faces just to avoid being photographed, something Blac Chyna is not known to do.

#WhoIsThatGuy? #BlacChyna, whose seesaw relationship with #RobKardashian is reportedly back on, was caught hanging out with a male #mysteryfriend. A post shared by ???? City Alert ???? (@cityalert) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Prior to the pair’s recent date night, the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians teased the drama between Rob and Blac Chyna. In the teaser, the Kardashian sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie — can be seen FaceTiming with Rob, and they are worried about the recent state of their brother. Khloe revealed to her brother how Blac Chyna has been threatening to end things between them.

“She texts all your sisters and said that she’s ready to leave you,” Khloe stated bluntly.

However, Rob remains true to his feelings and reiterated that he’s not giving up on their rocky relationship.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her.”

Check out Rob Kardashian and his fight for Blac Chyna in Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]