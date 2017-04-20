Despite Blake Shelton’s Bond With Her Boys, Gwen Stefani Reportedly Wants Gavin’s New Love To Stay Away

Gwen Stefani’s boys have a close relationship with Blake Shelton, but that doesn’t mean she wants them to hang out with Gavin Rossdale’s new lady love.

Stefani isn’t thrilled with Rossdale’s new girlfriend — especially when it comes to her three boys. An insider told OK Magazine that Stefani doesn’t want Rossdale’s new romance, Sophia Thomalla, hanging out with her sons.

“She’s known how serious Gavin’s been about Sophia for some time,” the insider dished, “but instead of being happy for him she just rolls her eyes.”

Stefani is happily dating Shelton at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she likes the idea of Rossdale moving on after their divorce. It also doesn’t help that Rossdale has been very kind to Stefani ever since the breakup. The two called it quits in 2015 after well over a decade of being together and it sounds like Rossdale is finally happy again.

Look what we got A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

“Sophia’s a really sweet person who’s had a great effect on Gavin,” the source explained. “Everyone in his life is happy for him.”

That doesn’t, of course, include Stefani. In fact, not only is Stefani angry about her ex’s new romance, but she also doesn’t want her spending time with the three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, part of Stefani’s disdain for Rossdale is because he allegedly cheated on her. The affair rumors have not been confirmed, but the “No Doubt” alum has strongly hinted on the subject in past interviews. This is part of the reason why Stefani isn’t happy about Rossdale moving on, even if she has done the same.

While it looks like the Bush frontman is finally getting his life back on track, The Sun reports that he still isn’t over the divorce. In talking about the split last year, Rossdale explained how the divorce left him with a long-lasting heartache.

“I don’t think you ever get over it,” he stated. “You just move on, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. Divorce is a very painful thing to go through.”

Surprise: Gavin Rossdale, 51, made out with a 27-year-old German model: When Gwen Stefani and Gavin… https://t.co/6bPLr8KTn1 #Celebitchy — Gossip Bucket (@GossipBucket) April 2, 2017

Rossdale met Stefani back in 1995 when their respective bands went on tour together. They tied the knot in 2002 and had three kids during their union. In the official divorce papers, Gwen Stefani cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Despite an emotional divorce, Stefani and Rossdale remained on good terms with each other. Not only are they committed to co-parenting their three boys, but they have both used music as a way to deal with the split.

“After I got divorced last year the songs I began writing were quite maudlin and depressing and the record company told me they were just too sad,” he continued. “Well I suppose I was sad, after being with Gwen for almost 20 years. So, I had to try and find a balance, which I think I have.”

Stefani started dating Blake Shelton just a few months after the split. Their romance blossomed on the set of The Voice and hasn’t slowed down since. The two are currently competing against each other on Season 12 of the hit singing competition. They have not publicly said anything about their future plans together.

For his part, Rossdale only recently got back into the dating world. Even though it sounds like Stefani isn’t happy about his girlfriend, it is good to see Rossdale moving on with his life. Whether or not this starts a war with Stefani is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, Rossdale is currently gearing up for a new season as a judge on the UK version of The Voice. It isn’t clear if he will address the romance rumors in the coming months, especially given Stefani’s initial reaction.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think Gwen Stefani should let her boys hang out with Gavin’s new girlfriend, just like they hang out with Blake Shelton? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Angelina Weiss/Getty Images]