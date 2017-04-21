Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? Blake Shelton Reportedly ‘Would Love’ Baby After Bonding With Her Sons

Blake Shelton never had children when he was married to Miranda Lambert. But now that the country crooner has found a new love in Gwen Stefani, who has three sons, he reportedly is longing to become a father himself. As for how Gwen feels about the possibility of having a fourth baby, she has been candid in just how much Blake has bonded with her boys, whose father is her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Is it possible that she’s already pregnant?

Gwen recently dished on her sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, clarifying that they view her in her role as mom rather than as a famous singer or coach on The Voice, noted Extra.

“They really want you to be their mom,” Gwen admitted. “It’s all about them, they don’t want to know about work or songs. They are like, ‘Mom, where are my shoes? Mom, what about me?'”

But when it comes to role models, they’re on Team Blake, she shared. Gwen posted a photo on social media how her sons had even carefully copied his tattoo showing barbed wire and animal footprints. And she summed up the take-away from the youngsters’ care in mimicking her boyfriend.

“[My sons are] just into [Blake]…who isn’t?”

The bond reportedly is mutual. But does Shelton want to take his experience with Stefani’s children to a new level by becoming a first-time dad at 40?

Gwen is “considering having one more baby” in order to give Blake the experience of fatherhood, reported Hollywood Life, quoting a source about the possibility that the 47-year-old blonde beauty will have a fourth baby.

Reportedly inspired by Janet Jackson, who just had a son at age 50, Gwen isn’t being pressured by Blake. However, Stefani is supposedly aware of his alleged longing for a child, said the insider.

“Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

And with three sons already, Stefani sparked rumors that she’s hoping for a baby girl after a recent comment on The Voice. As the crowd cheered for her only female team member Brennley Brown, Gwen confessed that she had wanted a daughter.

“All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!” gushed Stefani.

As the Inquisitr reported, rumors have swirled that Stefani and Shelton may be exiting The Voice soon, with the return of Miley Cyrus allegedly sparking their exit. But a new report hints that it’s the lovebirds’ desire for a baby has caused those rumors.

The Hollywood Gossip quoted an insider’s claim that the actual reason for Stefani to depart from The Voice is to start fertility treatments. The source also discussed Shelton’s alleged desire for a baby.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there.”

While the country crooner enjoys spending time with Gwen’s sons, the bond among the superstar and little boys “makes him think he wants his own,” added the insider. But in addition to longing for a baby, Blake reportedly is focused on Gwen’s health.

“He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens,” noted the source.

One alleged reason that Blake and Miranda Lambert divorced was their reported disagreement over having a baby. Consequently, the insider pointed out that he has had a “dream” of having children for some time, describing how the country crooner allegedly would feel if he and Stefani did have a baby.

“Blake would be over the moon if he and Gwen end up having a baby together.”

When it comes to Blake’s desire to have a baby with Gwen, rumors that he has wanted children date back to his marriage to Miranda. The speculation soared when he and Lambert announced their divorce, and an insider told Page Six that the decision about whether and when to have children played a key role in Blake’s split from Lambert.

“He is eager to have children, but she really enjoys not being tied down,” said the source. “I think they both were off on what the time frame would be.”

In addition, Miranda reportedly had a much more intensive schedule for touring, causing them to spend much of their time apart, noted the insider. And while Blake reportedly wanted a baby, Lambert allegedly stayed focused on her freedom.

“He was wanting them to move close to being together,” commented the source. “She really loves her career and touring. She has the ability to go and record albums when she wants and to tour.”

