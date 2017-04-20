‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp’s Luck Gets Worse As Gabi Puts Julie In The Hospital

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the week will end with a bang in Salem. While Chad and Abigail are busy breaking up, Chad’s other lady love, Gabi, may be taking the first steps to moving on. This week, viewers will see Gabi and Eli make another connection, and someone won’t be happy about it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Gabi and Eli will meet up yet again and enjoy a nice conversation. Gabi, who obviously has a lot weighing on her mind with the split of Chad and Abigail, along with her own personal feelings for Chad, will seemingly be distraught when Eli bumps into her. However, Eli will try to cheer Gabi up and the two will go for a nice stroll around Salem. However, the sweet moment will take a big turn when Eli’s grandmother, Julie, finds them together.

Get cozy, it's time to catch up on this week's #DAYS. https://t.co/uvsmUaJSGp pic.twitter.com/ntRhJ59vFy — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 15, 2017

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Julie is not the biggest fans of Gabi due to the fact that Gabi killed one of her family members, Nick Fallon, a few years back. While Gabi served a long prison sentence for the crime, Julie has never been able to forgive her for taking Nick’s life, so it makes sense that she wouldn’t be thrilled about Eli getting close to the confessed murderer.

According to the report, when Julie sees Eli and Gabi together she march up to Gabi and give her a piece of her mind. While Eli has made it clear that he’s not going to let his newly discovered grandmother dictate his life decisions, things will get heated between the two women. When Eli steps away to take a phone call the conversation will go from bad to worse and when Eli returns he’ll find his grandmother slumped over and be forced to rush her to the hospital. It seems that Julie’s anger towards Gabi’s involvement with her grandson may give her a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Steve Johnson’s long lost son, Tripp, will begin causing trouble in Salem. Tripp, who is only beginning to discover what happened to his mother Ava during her life, has gone off the deep end. Tripp gets disorderly while in the Brady Pub and Roman will be forced to slap some handcuffs on him in order to calm him down. Roman will take Tripp to jail where his step-mother, Kayla, will come to his rescue.

Take a trip to Salem and catch up on this week's #DAYS. https://t.co/sqJ7pmCQap pic.twitter.com/jjvH29WFaM — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 25, 2017

After being released from jail, Tripp will run into an emotional Jade, who has just been brutally dumped by Tripp’s half-brother, Joey Johnson. Soap Hub reports that Jade may move from one Johnson brother to the other, which could spell bad news for Steve and Joey. Jade is one of the only people who knows the truth about Ava’s death, and if she tells Tripp that it was Joey and not Steve who killed his mother, there is sure to be some serious chaos in the family. Of course, Jade has her own set of issues, and she may use what she knows to get revenge on Joey, who made it very clear that he does not love Jade and no longer wants to be in a relationship with her. It seems there is a dramatic love triangle brewing in Salem, and fans are going to have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Do you think Julie will survive her medical emergency? Do you want to see Gabi and Eli become a couple?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]