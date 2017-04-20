‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Reportedly Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ After Failed Plastic Surgery Makeover

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador just turned 53 and is using plastic surgery to turn back the clock. Ahead of the Season 12 premiere of RHOC, Beador may have undergone multiple operations for a complete facial makeover.

Radar Online reports that doctors examined photos and believe Beador had Botox, a nose job, a chin implant, and fillers in the off season. In fact, a plastic surgeon from New York, Dr. Matthew Schulman, thought that Beador looks plumper than usual in the face and may have gone overboard with the fillers.

“It appears to be a little too much for her narrow face, but the good news is that the fillers are temporary and should lessen over the next nine to 12 months,” Dr. Schulman shared. “I recommend that she not add any more volume to her face, and just allow what she has to disappear over time.”

Fillers aren’t the only work Beador had done. Schulman also believes that she may have had a silicone implant in her chin, though the new chin could be a result of fillers. Either way, the reality star looks unrecognizable from last season. Fortunately, Dr. Adam Schaffner, a colleague of Dr. Schulman, revealed that medication can help dissolve the fillers if Beador so desired.

According to Celebrity Insider, Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon specializing in holistic medicine, believes Shannon Beador definitely had too much filler work done.

“She appears to have had a considerable amount of filler, like Juvederm Voluma, injected into her cheeks. They appear to have been enhanced to an unnatural proportion. Her forehead and crow’s feet are also smooth and wrinkle-free, likely from injections of Botox. Overall, she looks really, really smooth,” Dr. Youn shared.

None of the doctors have experience working with Beador, who hasn’t commented on her latest round of plastic surgery. Based on the photos, however, it is fairly clear that Beador went under the knife in between seasons. If Beador did undergo plastic surgery, All About The Real Housewives reports that it would be her first foray into the field.

Beador has been a part of RHOC for more than three seasons. Throughout her time on the show, Beador avoided any major alterations to her body and refused to follow her co-stars’ leads. It isn’t clear what changed Beador’s mind, but it didn’t take fans long to notice the big changes.

“What the hell did you do to your face! You look so bloated, looks like you may have had your nose done again!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Shannon. The face. What. The. Fudge.”

In addition to fighting the plastic surgery rumors, All About The Real Housewives reports that Beador’s feud with Vicki Gunvalson is alive and well in Season 12. An insider revealed that Gunvalson recently hosted a birthday party at her home but didn’t invite Beador or Tamra Judge. She did, however, send invites to Kelly Dodd, Gretchen Rossi, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian.

“Vicki would never allow Tamra or Shannon at her home, and they wouldn’t come even if she did invite them,” the insider revealed, adding that Gunvalson doesn’t even want to be filmed in the same room as Beador or Judge this season.

Gunvalson’s feud with the two women reached a high point in 2016 when she thought they were trying to get her booted from the series. After their failed attempt to get Gunvalson fired, she’s clearly taking the fight to them and is preparing for an all-out war.

Bravo has yet to announce when Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County will premiere.

