Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Got Divorced Because Of Her Crazy Ways?

It’s been almost two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, but until now, the truth behind their breakup has been untold. They both released a statement regarding their split, claiming that it was a mutual decision. However, allegations of cheating started to emerge after they ended their marriage.

One of Miranda’s close friends, Canaan Smith, recently released a new song entitled “Like You That Way,” and it described the songstress and the behavior that probably caused their divorce. The 34-year-old country singer dropped the songstress’ name as he described a girl that he likes.

“Ain’t nothin’ ’bout you baby I wanna change / girl, you’re Miranda Lambert crazy and I like you that way / you keep the sunshine in your pocket and the rain on a chain / yeah, you’re a little complicated but I like you that way,” he sang in the chorus.

According to Sounds Like Nashville, Smith will be playing his new single during his summer tour because of how well it was received by the live crowd in Europe. He claimed that the reaction to the song was amazing, and he can’t wait for more people to hear it. Listen to Canaan’s new track “Like You That Way” below.

Blake Shelton could have ditched Miranda Lambert because of her crazy ways, which reportedly include hooking up with two men — and the other guy was famous musician Chris Young. According to TMZ, the 40-year-old TV personality had heard that the 33-year-old songstress slept with a country singer and thought it was believable enough to make him suspicious of her.

The former Nashville Star winner opened for Lambert a few years ago, and they were spotted together in public from time to time. However, a source revealed that he wasn’t the reason for their divorce. It was the other guy whose name remains undisclosed. Shelton filed for a divorce when he got more information about his ex-wife and her secret lover.

Chris Young was reportedly shocked when he heard about the cheating rumors, and his name has been dragged into the controversy. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “I’m Coming Over” singer denied the allegations and revealed that he has been in touch with Miranda and Blake after the cheating reports. He even claimed that he and the Voice coach laughed off the rumors.

“Man it sucks that I got put in this situation with two people who are my friends,” Chris said. “It’s just so weird getting pulled into something like that where it just wasn’t true.”

However, Lambert denied the cheating rumors and claimed that it was Shelton who cheated on her. Just a few months after they got divorced, the “God Gave Me You” hitmaker confirmed his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

The two fell in love on the set of the popular television series The Voice, and they got closer after going through the same experience in their marriage. The No Doubt vocalist caught her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, having an affair with their former nanny, which led to their divorce. During an interview with Billboard, Blake hinted Miranda’s infidelity.

“Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces,” he said.

The “Came Here To Forget” singer has a history of falling for another woman even when he was still in a relationship. Blake Shelton was still married to Kaynette Gern when he fell in love with Miranda Lambert. According to News.com.au, the attraction started when they performed a duet of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” back in 2005.

“I’ve never had that kind of experience with anybody. I was a married guy, you know? Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening.’ Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage,” he explained on Behind the Music in 2012.

Watch the former couple’s chemistry on stage as they perform the famous duet at CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert.