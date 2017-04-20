Kailyn Lowry is prepared to welcome her third child as a single mom.

Two months after confirming she is expecting a baby this summer, the Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about her plans to raise the child alone and explaining how her life will soon change.

“We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” Kailyn Lowry told fans in a new blog post via Radar Online. “And even if the boys are with their dads I will have baby #3 in tow so no alone trips for me either.”

In addition to having to pump the brakes on her fast-paced lifestyle, Kailyn Lowry said she would be “actively look for a job” once her child arrives.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry announced her baby news to fans in February and quickly revealed that she and her third baby daddy were no longer together. She also explained that she was not ready to talk about her former partner or share his name publicly.

Continuing on with her fans, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she’s concerned about the upcoming challenges of being a single parent of three young children.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” she said. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Kailyn Lowry is mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. Lowry and Marroquin were married for three years and called it quits last May.

Although Kailyn Lowry won’t be getting help from her mystery man, the Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly gotten tons of support from her friends in recent weeks.

“All of her friends support her,” an insider told Radar Online. “Her friends have been very supportive.”

Over the weekend, Kailyn Lowry celebrated Easter on a trip with her friends and her sons, Isaac and Lincoln, and beforehand, she told fans on Twitter that her longtime friend Becky Hayter would soon be helping her complete her third child’s nursery.

“Can’t wait for Becky to come help me finish the nursery. I’m so anxious,” she tweeted.

While Kalyn Lowry hasn’t revealed the name of her baby daddy, she spoke of “Baby Lo” on Snapchat, and quickly, fans began to suspect that she may have been referencing Chris Lopez. She also said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby,'” as she discussed naming her child Holden on Instagram.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

In other Kailyn Lowry news, a recent report suggested MTV was doing their best to convince her mystery baby daddy to film alongside her during Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this month. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Although the unnamed man was reportedly offered somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, he has declined to sign on.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source adds. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]