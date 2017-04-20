Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are ‘Happy’ And ‘In Love’ Contrary To Split Rumors — Getting Engaged Soon?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still in love and happy together, contrary to recent reports that The Voice lovers have split.

Those who are worried that Stefani and Shelton are no more can now rest easy. According to a source for Hollywood Life, the pair’s romance is stronger than ever despite the split rumors that have been going around the web lately. In fact, “things couldn’t be better between Gwen and Blake,” the source emphasized.

“They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” the source said.

The source then explained why the romance between Blake and Gwen still endures to this day despite the rough patches they had to go through to get to this point. In fact, those personal challenges have helped the pair form an even stronger bond.

“Gwen loves Blake because he is hilarious, charming, humble and and all-around great guy. They came into each other’s lives during challenging times as they were both going through breakups.”

As those who have been keeping up with the Blake and Gwen romance already know, the two became infatuated with each other around the time the both of them were just recovering from a breakup. Shelton had just separated from his wife, Miranda Lambert, 33, while Stefani had to endure a cheating scandal involving her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, 51, and their nanny.

“It was those difficult times that created and incredible bond between the two stars,” the source added.

Just recently, Life & Style reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are about to end their relationship after over a year, according to the Inquisitr.

“[They’ve] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped,” the insider told the magazine. “They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for Gwen to admit the relationship is done.”

The mag reports that Stefani is feeling weary of life in Oklahoma, Shelton’s home state, and is growing frustrated that the country singer was not able to give her the baby girl she’s always wanted. Gwen, however, wasn’t able to follow through her plans to break up with Blake because the notion “terrifies” her. Still, the mag reports that the “Used to Love You” singer doesn’t believe there’s a way for them to salvage the relationship, although she says Blake “didn’t do anything wrong.”

“The love just faded,” the insider told the mag.

The Life & Style report was downplayed almost immediately when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted celebrating Easter together with their three children. As reported by Hollywood Life, Gwen spent quality time with boyfriend Blake and her sons, Apollo, 3, Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, as they hunted for Easter eggs at her Hollywood home. As can be seen from the photos, there doesn’t seem to be any tension between the couple as they went about the celebration with a big smile on their faces.

While Gwen and Blake’s relationship remains stronger than ever, the pair are not rushing to into engagement or marriage soon, as reported by Hollywood Life, since they are still enjoying the current phase of their relationship.

“And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that,” the source told the gossip site. “So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon.”

There had been reports that the pair decided to postpone their wedding plans since the “Hollaback Girl” singer wanted “to have a baby first.” An insider also said that Gwen Stefani has been undergoing vitro treatments for a year with “very little success.”

Do you think there’s truth to the rumors that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are heading for separation on account of their failure to conceive a baby girl? Share your thoughts below.

