‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Sends Billy And Kevin Letters, Bella’s Paternity Shocker Revealed

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a paternity shocker is on the way, and it will leave Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) completely blindsided. The spoilers for the week of April 24 state that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will send a letter to both Billy and Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), urging them to get a paternity test to see which one of them is Bella’s (May Linder) father.

Billy Gets A Shocker

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe will send Kevin and Billy shocking letters revealing that one of them is Bella’s dad. Young and the Restless spoilers state that at first, Billy thinks it is some type of joke and wonders how he could be Bella’s father.

Billy's lost that loving feeling (for Victoria). Or so he claims! Do we believe him? @MyJasonThompson #YR pic.twitter.com/9S6xr6lCxB — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 19, 2017

In the letter to Billy, Chloe explains that she was in a terrible place when she left town after Delia (Sophie Pollono) died and wanted to “recreate” their perfect daughter. She felt her only option was to steal his sperm sample with the plan to get pregnant with his semen. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy will flip out, and he feels like his life is suddenly spinning out of control.

Both the potential fathers rush off to the hospital for the paternity test, waiting patiently for the results. Young and the Restless fans hope that no one tries to change the results this time.

Kevin Feels Hope

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin immediately thinks that this is good news for him. When Chloe returned to Genoa City with Bella in tow, he believed that she was his baby. Chloe told him that he wasn’t the father and she claimed to have done a paternity test. Kevin wants nothing more than for the paternity test to reveal that he is Bella’s biological father so he can raise her while Chloe gets the mental health help she desperately needs.

What if It’s Neither Billy Or Kevin

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that another option could be on the table. What if Chloe wants Billy and Kevin to get a paternity test not to see which one is Bella’s daddy, but to rule them out, so she knows who the father is.

When Chloe return to Genoa City last year, she told Kevin and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that Bella’s father was “[s]omeone she knew in the mental hospital.” Young and the Restless viewers felt she implied that she either slept with her shrink or another patient in the hospital. However, Chloe never elaborated any further on the issue.

Will Chloe Return During May Sweeps?

According to the recent issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Chloe will return during May sweeps as part of Bella’s paternity storyline. If Chloe returns now, she will be arrested immediately and face murder charges. Of course, most Young and the Restless fans believe that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is still alive, so it is hard for them to root for Chloe to be hauled off to jail.

Get the latest scoop on Victor & Nikki in this week's @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/JFSAYDj3Ju — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 15, 2017

Chloe tried her best to put Delia’s death behind her and move on. She couldn’t. She didn’t see how it was fair that she was left grieving for her sweet daughter, yet Adam was free to live his life with his family. She knew she had to act on her feelings and she decided to kill him. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she really believed that she was doing Chelsea a favor by killing Adam.

Billy’s Life Will Get Complicated

If the paternity test proves that Billy is the proud papa, Young and the Restless fans can expect his life to be turned upside down for a while. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will have questions about how he could be Bella’s father if he never slept with Chloe. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wants an open relationship with him and pushes for him to tell Victoria about them. With so many changes and people pulling him every which way, how long will be before Billy completely snaps?

Young and the Restless fans, who do you think is Bella’s dad? Does Chloe come back to Genoa City during May sweeps?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]