Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Alleged Love Triangle Shocks In Jen’s Reported Tell-All?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once seemed like the golden couple of Hollywood, until rumors soared that a love triangle involving Angelina Jolie had ended Jennifer’s marriage to Brad. Now Aniston allegedly is penning a tell-all tale, and that supposedly gives Jen a chance to dish up the details of what really happened to cause her breakup from the actor.

Amid all the drama and allegations involving Jennifer’s relationship with Pitt along with his subsequent split from Jolie, Aniston stands alone in maintaining silence. But now, in her “shock” tell-all book, Jennifer reportedly wants to “unburden” herself and set the record straight about her past, according to a source cited by Yahoo.

Aniston, 48, is preparing to craft an “explosive memoir” unveiling her “biggest secrets,” said the source. As to why Jennifer allegedly feels that now is the time to write that tell-all, the insider explained that her mother’s death last year caused the Friends actress to think about revealing her own account of what happened.

And it would reportedly be a lucrative venture, with Aniston allegedly earning up to $14.6 million from publishers. But the source also emphasized that the death of Jennifer’s mother caused the actress to reflect on her life.

“It’s been a year of quiet and deep reflection on Jen’s part about everything she’s gone through.”

Through the years, Aniston has faced rumors about her life, ranging from what caused her marriage to Brad to fail to whether Angelina or another factor was the true cause of her divorce from Pitt. Now that she’s “getting older,” noted the insider, Jennifer reportedly is feeling that it’s finally the right time to “unburden herself and set the record straight once and for all.”

As for what Aniston might pen in the alleged memoir, the Daily Mail noted that for years, rumors swirled that Pitt’s romance with Angelina blossomed when he was still married to Jennifer, quoting a source who revealed that Aniston mocked Jolie as the “Groom Raider.”

Moreover, Jennifer reportedly felt that Angelina was not the right woman for Pitt, according to that insider.

“Throughout all the pain and hurt Jen endured when she split from Brad she always felt Angie wasn’t for him… They all still call [Jolie the] Groom Raider.”

Despite denials of a love triangle, Aniston’s circle reportedly continues to believe that Angelina “stole Jen’s husband from her,” added the source. But when the unexpected romance began, however, the insider revealed that Team Jennifer thought that Jolie “would grow tired of Brad and it would be her leaving him for another guy.”

As for precisely why Aniston reportedly believed that Angelina wasn’t the right woman for Pitt, the source explained that Jennifer believed Jolie is “too complex ” for Brad. Aniston allegedly views her ex-husband as “quite a simple guy” who admittedly has a very “high profile” career.

While those allegations continue, Jennifer’s friend Chelsea Handler has shown no hesitation in revealing what she thinks of Jolie.

“There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” commented Chelsea. “I wonder why he would need to self-medicate.”

Handler went on to speculate that the alleged need might be because Pitt “could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages.”

The Mirror reported that when Aniston learned about Brad’s breakup from Angelina, Jennifer felt “sort of satisfied.” The publication also quoted an insider’s description of Pitt.

“Away from the screen and the glamorous life he leads, he likes nothing better than to be with his friends,” said the source.

“Jen knew he was very easily pleased and content with a quiet life away from the cameras. That was the life they led.”

Friends close to Aniston who saw everything that Jennifer suffered in the breakup of her marriage allegedly believed “Angie was a master manipulator,” added the insider. But despite her reported struggles when her marriage to Brad ended, Aniston did not gloat about the end of his relationship with Jolie, according to the source.

