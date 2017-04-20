Demi Lovato Accused Of Getting A Boob Job After Naked Photo Leak

Demi Lovato is being accused of having a boob job, mere weeks after naked photos of the star reportedly hit the web.

The boob job accusations began to swirl after Lovato posted two pretty revealing photos to social media this week that showed the singer showing off her incredible body in a seriously plunging swimsuit.

The first image showed Demi posing by the pool in a plunging teal swimsuit, while Lovato then posted another photo to the social media site that showed her looking happy and healthy while showing off her rocking body in a mirror selfie.

But while there’s no doubting that Demi looked stunning in the images she uploaded, fans were quick to claim that there appeared to be something different about the star.

Fans flocked to social media to speculate that Lovato’s plunging swimsuit could have been showing off a possible boob job, as they alleged that Demi appeared to have gone under the knife to alter her breasts.

Though Demi has not commented on the speculation and has never confirmed she’s had any kind of plastic surgery, a number of fans were quick to accuse the star of going under the knife to get a boob job.

“Demi got a boob job. The chances of those being real?” @devonnescherry hit back after seeing Demi’s Instagram uploads, while Twitter user @ItsWorkOfArt wrote of Lovato, “Demi was absent lately we all know why now, she got a boob job.”

“Either Demi got a boob job or that’s a really good bathing suit,” @loveslikeastar added amid the plastic surgery speculation.

But while some fans were quick to claim a boob job was behind the “Confident” singer’s enviable figure, other shot down the accusations that Demi may have gotten plastic surgery.

“[People] claiming Demi got a boob job. She hasn’t even had time to get a boob job ever. It takes weeks to heal. She doesn’t need one anyways,” Lovato fan @supremelovatics hit back amid the rumors, as @demiscocaine wrote, “y’all bring up boob job rumors every time demi posts a selfie with cleavage [rolling eye emoji].”

Notably, Demi Lovato did joke about having a boob job back in 2013, admitting during a radio interview that she felt her breasts were like “mosquito bites.”

“I should get a boob job. They’re like mosquito bites,” Lovato joked four years ago during an interview with Miami’s Y100 per WetPaint.

But while Lovato hasn’t yet responded to fans’ plastic surgery allegations, her revealing swimsuit photos come just days after Lovato told her more than 56 million followers that she was feeling more comfortable in her own skin than ever in an inspiring Instagram post on April 10.

“Feeling better than I’ve ever felt,” Demi told her followers earlier this month, adding that feeling confident with her body is “all about self love.”

“Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself,” Lovato continued in her inspiring post about acceptance. “Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!”

Notably, the boob job and plastic surgery allegations come just weeks after Lovato was hit by a nude hacking scandal that saw her become part of a slew of celebrities hit by leaked nude images being dubbed “The Fappening 2.0.”

Gossip Cop reported last month that Lovato was allegedly hacked and had two nude images leak online, one of which showed her topless.

The site claimed that one of the images showed a woman thought to be Lovato wearing an Adidas sweatshirt while showing off a whole lot of cleavage, while the outlet then alleged that the second nude photo also hit the web and “shows a faceless woman exposing the lower half of her body.”

However, Lovato appeared to deny that the second naked image was of her on Twitter while claiming that the first topless photo was “just cleavage.”

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture,” Demi hit back, downplaying the naked photo drama. “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage.”

What do you think of the boob job allegations swirling around Demi Lovato?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]