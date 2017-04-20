Brad Pitt Looks ‘Shockingly Thin’ As News Breaks He Is Dating Again

Brad Pitt is entering the dating world following his divorce with Angelina Jolie and he’s doing it looking thinner than ever. While the actor might be Hollywood’s hottest bachelor, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to start anything serious — at least not yet.

According to AOL, inside sources revealed that Pitt has been going out with a few women over the past few weeks. The actor is keeping his dating life a secret until his divorce is finalized and it still isn’t clear who he is pursuing. The World War Z star has been linked to Kate Hudson, Christina Applegate, and Juliette Lewis. More recently, he was spotted flirting with Sienna Miller during a late-night outing with friends.

“Brad isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting,” an insider explained. “He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

Pitt is currently in production of the World War Z sequel and recently stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Lost City of Z, which also stars Miller. The actress denies anything romantic is happening between her and Pitt, who helped produce the film.

While Pitt’s romantic life remains a mystery, Daily Mail released photos of Pitt in Los Angeles last weekend that showcase his gaunt figure. The actor was spotted wearing a cream button down shirt with jeans and looked alarmingly skinny. The sighting seems to confirm the rumors that Pitt locked himself up in order to deal with his heartbreaking divorce.

Brad Pitt allegedly spent 15 hours a day in an art studio in Los Angeles working on a sculpture with Thomas Houseago. Sources claim that Pitt listened to sad songs while he worked on his new hobby, though it isn’t clear if he refused to eat.

Although Pitt’s drastic weight loss could be attributed to his split, he might have shed the pounds as part of his new role. Pitt started filming Ad Astra in July of last year and plays an autistic engineer in the movie. The film is an adaptation of a book by James Gray, who also wrote The Lost City of Z.

Gray confirmed Pitt’s involvement in the movie and admitted that he was “terrified” by the role. “The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements. What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.'”

Based on Gray’s description, it is entirely possible that Pitt was forced to lose weight over the course of the movie. Even still, his thin appearance is worrisome, especially considering the timing of it all.

Although Pitt looks worse for wear, a close friend told People that he is doing better than ever now that Jolie is out of his life. “He’s healthy and much happier,” the insider dished. “Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.”

Jolie filed for divorce back in September. The two were together for over a decade but their marriage only lasted two years. Jolie and Pitt share six children together — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Pitt has not commented on the dating rumors or given a reason why he lost so much weight. With the divorce drama now behind him, the insider assured fans that Pitt is ready to jump back into work and focus on the kids.

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt looks a little too skinny these days? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]