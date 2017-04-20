Google Pixel 2: 2017 Release Date, Specs, Rumors, And Everything We Know

With the release of last year’s Pixel smartphone, Google cemented itself as a key smartphone manufacturer. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the search giant intends to release the second iteration of its Pixel smartphone in 2017. But what do we currently know about the phone that Google hopes will rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone?

When will Google release the Pixel 2?

Google announced the first in-house smartphones, the Pixel, and Pixel XL during a press event last October, with the devices releasing later that month. According to Expert Reviews, Google will stick to their 2016 schedule this year with the release of 2017 Pixel devices, with the new devices expected to be unveiled in early October before releasing later in the month.

That being said, those looking to get their hands on Google’s new smartphone might struggle to do so. According to the Verge, three months following the release of the original Google Pixel, the Mountain View-based company was still struggling to fulfill orders. Following the device’s release, Google and HTC, the Pixel’s manufacturer, struggled to match the manufacturing infrastructure of other already well-established smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung and Apple.

Either way, we’ll likely have to wait until later this year until Google reveals exactly when their second Pixel smartphones will be in the hands of consumers.

How much will Google’s Pixel 2 cost?

When Google released the first Pixel iteration in 2016, it caused a good deal of surprising by pricing the devices in direct competition with Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. Now, according to 9 to 5 Google, a source close to Google’s Pixel team claims that the Pixel 2 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, with the price of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both expected to rise by at least $50 when Google releases the devices later this year.

That being said, there’s also speculation that Google will counteract the Pixel 2’s increased price point with a cheaper budget phone in the works. Much like Apple’s iPhone SE, Google has been testing lower-end Pixel devices which would bring lesser specs and a much lower price tag in order to capture the lower end of the smartphone market.

What should we expect from the Google Pixel 2?

When Samsung revealed their Galaxy S8 earlier this month, they radically overhauled smartphone design by increasing display size and removing bezels and Apple is expected to the same later this year with the release of their next iPhone.

As you might expect, according to Android Headlines, Google is expected to follow in the footsteps of Samsung with the release of their upcoming Pixel 2 by drastically decreasing the device’s bezel size. Doing so would allow Google to also increase the size of the device’s screen, much like Samsung has done with the aforementioned Galaxy S8. However, whether or not that means Google will continue with their current standard and XL modeling remains to be seen.

A radically overhauled design isn’t the only thing potential Pixel 2 buyers should expect, however. When they unveil the device later this year, Google is expected to pack the Pixel 2 with some of the most impressive specs on the market, including a new Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core out of the box, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. At the same time, the Pixel 2 looks likely to be the first device to receive the next version of Google’s operating system, Android O.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be announced and released this October.

