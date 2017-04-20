Gwen Stefani may have recently faced a rumor regarding her allegedly impending split from Blake Shelton but earlier this week, she gushed over the country singer’s relationship with her three kids.

During an interview to promote the ongoing live episodes of The Voice Season 12, Gwen Stefani confirmed her boyfriend of about a year and a half fit in just perfectly with her family.

“We always have fun together. It’s a blast,” Gwen Stefani explained to Extra TV’s Charissa Thompson.

Gwen Stefani is mom to three boys, 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

“They’re just into him…who isn’t?” Gwen Stefani added of her children’s thoughts on Blake Shelton.

As for how her kids feel about her exciting role on The Voice, Gwen Stefani admitted that they couldn’t care less about what she’s doing professionally.

“They really want you to be their mom,” Gwen Stefani said. “It’s all about them, they don’t want to know about work or songs. They are like, ‘Mom, where are my shoes? Mom, what about me?'”

Gwen Stefani’s comments about her boyfriend’s relationship with her family comes on the heels of a shocking report claiming she and Shelton are actually on the verge of a split.

“[They’ve] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped,” an insider told Life & Style magazine, via a report by Hollywood Life on April 19. “They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for [Gwen Stefani] to admit the relationship is done.”

The insider continued on, claiming Gwen Stefani is growing tired of the slow-paced vibe in Oklahoma and has become frustrated that she hasn’t yet become pregnant with Blake Shelton’s baby.

According to the report, Gwen Stefani has been wanting to add a daughter to her brood and give Shelton his first child. However, because that hasn’t yet happened, she’s reportedly considering calling it quits but hasn’t yet informed Shelton of her thoughts.

“The love just faded,” the source claimed.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another publicly in November 2015 and have continued to showcase their love for one another on The Voice and on social media in the year and a half since. They’ve also hit the red carpet together and recently celebrated Easter with Gwen Stefani’s parents in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently busy on The Voice, which kicked off its live episodes on Monday night, but when it comes to spending quality time together, the couple appears to have prioritized their relationship. Despite the Life & Style magazine report, Stefani and Shelton are often seen together around the country and appear to be functioning as a happy family with Stefani’s three sons.

As for the possibility of future children, a source recently claimed the country singer was hoping to one day have a baby of his own with Gwen Stefani.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

Blake Shelton has been married twice but so far, he hasn’t yet welcomed any children.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into new live episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

