Royal Family Gives Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Their Royal Approval — Couple To Be Engaged Soon?

The royal family has showed fondness for Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, in the last few months, so much so that the Suits actress doesn’t need to “follow strict protocol” anymore when entering the sacred ground that is the Kensington Palace.

According to a source, Markle is “waved right through” by palace guards every time she enters the London complex to visit Harry, as reported by US Weekly.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is a big hit with the royal family https://t.co/PoYJikXEWm pic.twitter.com/EYUCik1Gds — Report UK (@ReportUK) April 20, 2017

“Harry has made it clear she’s to be treated like everyone else who lives there,” a source said in the newest issue of the magazine.

As such, Prince Harry has given Meghan Markle a direct line to his most trusted aides, private secretary Edward Lane Fox, and communications secretary Jason Knauf, both of which are always at the ready to answer any of the actress’s queries.

“There have been many times where Meghan’s been unsure of protocol, and having access to Harry’s aides has been a godsend,” the source added.

Better yet, Meghan has become closer to Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law. According to an insider, William, 34, and Kate, 35, have given the actress helpful tips and some invaluable advice on how to handle being in the royal spotlight.

“She’s very much been accepted into the family,” the insider says. “They are so happy to see Harry happy.”

The way things are going between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it’s looking like the two are close to getting engaged. Engagement rumors were sparked when Markle announced that she’ll be closing down her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Her fans and followers believe that she ended the blog so she can prepare herself for an upcoming engagement with Harry.

The belief that Harry and Meghan are about to be engaged was bolstered further when it was announced that the actress was invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding after all. To put it in context, reports emerged last month that Kate’s sister has imposed a “no ring, no bring” rule at her wedding on May 20, which bans anyone who isn’t engaged or married to any of her guests from attending. Putting two and two together, fans came to the conclusion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting engaged sooner than they initially expected.

The engagement rumors died down a little when People reports that the actress has been invited to the reception at St. Mark’s church, but not the actual ceremony.

A lot has changed for Harry since he was photographed partying naked in Las Vegas in 2012. He’s now busy promoting mental health awareness via the Heads Together campaign, which he is running with Will and Kate. The royal prince has undergone some struggles with mental health himself for years — a result of having to bottle up his emotions following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12.

Prince Harry praised by mental health charities for opening up about his grief https://t.co/Go9dNkXmit — TIME (@TIME) April 19, 2017

In an interview with Telegraph, Harry reveals that he sought counseling to help him process all the emotions he had bottled up inside him for many years.

“Because of this process,” he said, “I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well.”

Did Meghan Markle inspire Prince Harry to open up about his mental health? https://t.co/14RZTZxIxA pic.twitter.com/lcSq44vByp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 19, 2017

After he was able to process his grief over the death of his mother, Harry feels that he’s much in a better position to move on with his life. Thus, the timing of Markle’s arrival couldn’t be more perfect.

According to a source, Harry feels “this is a love he’s never felt before,” and he feels that Meghan is “someone who understands him on a deeper level.”

“Everything is still as exciting as the day they met,” says the insider. “They talk about the future all the time and they see themselves together.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]