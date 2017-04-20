Few stories in TLC’s My 600-lb Life have been as sad and tragic as that of Sean Milliken’s episode. Featured last year on the hit reality TV show, Sean was one of the heaviest subjects in My 600-lb Life‘s history, at one point weighing in just a bit over a thousand pounds. Now, a year into his treatment, viewers were able to see much progress in Sean, with the Where Are They Now episode showing that the overweight subject has lost a lot of weight since first appearing on the show. While progress has been made, however, it seems that Sean is not quite out of dangerous waters just yet.

Sean was only 26-years-old when he was featured on the hit reality TV show. At one point during his episode last year, Sean reached an astonishing and disturbing 1,003 pounds, making him practically the heaviest person ever featured on My 600-lb Life. Over the past year, however, he has lost over 300 pounds from his original weight, thanks to Dr. Nowzaradan’s weight loss program, according to a Monsters and Critics report. Now with a third of his weight being lost, Sean appears to be doing much better.

According to Dr. Now, however, Seans’ weight loss would be a lot better if his mother, who serves as his caretaker, would only follow the weight-loss expert’s program properly. Since Sean was featured on My 600-lb Life, many viewers have already noted that his mom, who is quite overweight herself, was enabling her son’s extremely unhealthy eating habits. Many pointed out that Sean, despite being 26-years-old when he was first featured on the show, had an almost childlike mentality, which seemed to have stemmed from his mother’s constant coddling. Apart from this, Sean’s mother also admitted that her son’s weight gain over the years was exacerbated by her constant feeding, which usually comprises unhealthy meals such as fast food.

Numerous viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show have posted in online forums such as Reddit that Sean’s mother also had a tendency to act as if she knew what was best for her son. During the recently-aired My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episode, Dr. Now directly called out Sean’s mother about the way she is handling Sean’s weight loss. At one point in the episode, Sean’s mom asked Dr. Now about her son’s “Lactic Acid” levels, which aggravated the weight loss expert. In a particularly intense moment on the show, Dr. Now directly reprimanded Sean’s mother.

“Your son will get better, not because of you, but in spite of you!”

While Dr. Now’s reprimand was quite sharp and direct, viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show believe that the medical expert was right when he finally called out Sean’s mother over her improper care for her recovering son. Numerous aggravated fans of the show even accused Sean’s mom of seemingly sabotaging his progress, considering that she acted during the episode as if she had everything under control.

In a lot of ways, Dr. Now’s statement has a lot of truth in it, considering that Sean was able to lose more than 300 pounds over the past year. This all but proves that Sean, for his part, would really like to get slimmer and healthier. When he was first featured on the show, Sean recounted how challenging and painful his life has been, due to his massive weight and his lack of mobility. Thus, while his will appeared to be directly linked to his mother, Sean did state that he would like to get a lot healthier.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episodes are usually incredibly uplifting or quite aggravating. Sean’s recent episode, considering his mother’s actions, falls into the latter. Nevertheless, Sean is still losing weight, and if his mother finally listens to medical experts’ advice about her son’s health, he could lose even more pounds.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now airs every Wednesday at 8/7c on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]