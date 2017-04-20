World War 3 is imminent and will begin soon, claims a self-proclaimed “messenger of God” who accurately predicted Trump’s presidential victory and the latest attack on Syria. Mystic Horacio Villegas has narrowed down an exact date in which WW3 will allegedly begin.

Villegas predicted back in 2015 that Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election and branded him the “illuminati king” who would eventually “bring the world into WW3.” Eerily enough, he also foretold of the president attacking Syria, which happened after the Syrian leader launched a chemical attack upon his own people. The mystic predicted the acts would result in Russia, North Korea, and China being drawn into the conflict.

The mystic’s past predictions combined with global events unfolding may serve as a warning to the world about what’s ahead.

With support backed by his own visions, studies of the Bible, and the prophecies, Villegas tells Daily Star Online when he believes World War 3 will start. The colossal event will leave mass devastation and tragedy. He recently had a dream that cemented his prediction on what will unleash when the violent conflict erupts. In the Catholic follower’s words, he “saw balls of fire falling from the sky and hitting the Earth” in his dream and “people everywhere were running around trying to hide from this destruction.” The mystic claims “these were symbolic of the nuclear missiles that will fall on cities and people throughout the world.”

Clairvoyant Horacio Villegas declares that World War 3 will break out on May 13. Why is this date? According to the report, it falls on the 100th anniversary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima – the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. This is the day when Our Lady visited a village in Portugal to warn people that if Russia didn’t convert to the faith, God would use the Russia to “wreak havoc on the world.” Our Lady’s final visit to the village was on October 13, 1917, an indicator to Villegas when WW3 will end.

“The main message that people need to know in order be prepared is that between May 13th and October 13 2017, this war will occur and be over with much devastation, shock and death!”

Additional claims made by Villegas are that a “false flag” will occur that will be “very, very devastating.” It represents attacks being carried out based on false information. The mystic gives the date range of April 13 to May 13, 2017, and it involves Syria and North Korea.

Villegas continues that the chemical Syria attack was a false flag by the U.S.

North Korea will be America’s next target for World War 3, the mystic claims. Russia and China will be pulled into WW3 as well.

“Russia is already being baited into war through Syria, just as the zionists were seeking and China will be baited through North Korea.”

Villegas reasons that his visions are backed by the prophecies of Nostradamus, who said: “Mabus will soon die, then will come, a horrible undoing of people and animals, at once one will see vengeance, one hundred powers, thirst, famine, when the comet will pass.”

The mystic once thought that Mabus might be Obama, but now believes he’s president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad. Villegas further backs this due to Trump targeting Assad for removal. If Assad is killed, it would “fulfill this prophecy” and turn into the beginning of WW3.

The United States’ escalating tensions with North Korea and worsening ties with Russia may put more weight on Villegas’ predictions, but many dispute his claims.

Is World War 3 just weeks away as Horacio Villegas predicts?

