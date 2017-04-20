Anna Faris Hilariously Live-Tweets ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Premiere

Anna Faris is known to be funny and entertaining, but she and her husband Chris Pratt were in fine form at last night’s premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles.

People magazine reported that Anna Faris seemed to have a fantastic time at the premiere, hamming it up with her husband, who stars in the movie, and displaying their picture perfect relationship for all to see.

Forty-year-old Anna Faris looked stunning in a pale pink dress from Marchesa’s ready-to-wear collection for Spring, 2017. She and her husband hammed it up on the red carpet, recreating awkward prom poses, sharing kisses and hugs, and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. They seemed happy to let everyone know just how in love they still are, after getting married in 2009.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt joined other superstar celebrity couples on the red carpet including Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, and Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Earlier in the day, Anna Faris kept her fans entertained – as usual – by live-tweeting her long, complicated process of getting ready for her husband’s big night. She started just after 8 A.M. by posting a photo of herself in front of the shower, then followed it up a few minutes later with another photo taken from her bed, with the comment that, “This might be a long day for you guys.”

It’s the big premiere day for @Guardians -going to keep you updated! This is me at 824 am in front of the shower. pic.twitter.com/Y7jikiXshr – Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

827 am. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/iiMG54u3oB – Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

She even posted a photo of Chris Pratt, shirtless, in the middle of shaving and with writing and other doodles on the mirror.

Now it’s getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO – Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

And with almost as many likes as the shirtless Chris Pratt photo, Anna Faris posted a photo of their four-year-old son, Jack, going to the bathroom outside with the caption, “Our bathrooms clearly aren’t working.”

415pm. Our bathrooms clearly aren’t working pic.twitter.com/UkTIfH0XSS – Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

When they arrived at the premiere, the couple took some time to speak with ET‘s Cameron Mathison, who promptly asked Anna Faris about the series of hilarious tweets that she had posted during the day.

“Oh my God, you saw that?”

And as ET Online reported, Anna Faris seemed surprised that anyone had seen her series of live tweets on the morning of her husband’s big movie premiere, despite having just under 400,000 followers on her Twitter account alone.

Anna Faris then went on to talk about her feelings about her husband as a professional actor, as well is his latest project. Saying that she is “in awe,” 40-year-old Faris admitted that she was “so much more nervous than Chris was” on the way to the theater.

“I felt like I’ve always known he’s a brilliant actor. And now I feel like the rest of the world is getting to see that. I’m so thrilled about this movie.”

Co-starring with Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 includes Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s four-year-old son, Jack, is apparently a big fan his parents movies. As Chris Pratt himself explained, at home he and Anna Faris are “just mom and dad” to Little Jack, but on the big screen, “we get to be heroes.”

And apparently, Jack doesn’t have any trouble understanding the storylines of his parents movies.

“He’s a huge movie fan and a Marvel fan and he gets it. He sits through movies. He loves the story.”

