WWE News: Dean Ambrose Considered Lazy By His Peers, Current Heat With WWE Officials Revealed

There have been some reports about Dean Ambrose having some backstage heat with WWE officials, but a new report has finally revealed the reason why he could be having issues with the powers that be behind the scenes. By all appearances, The Lunatic Fringe is one of the best performers in the company. Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion. He just moved to Raw last week, and he’s still a top babyface for WWE.

In his personal life, he’s been featured on Total Divas alongside Renee Young during the new season of the show. More recently, Dean and Renee quietly got married in Las Vegas shortly after WrestleMania 33. The Lunatic Fringe seems to be successful and happy by all appearances. However, there are some rumors going around about there being some bigger issues under the surface surrounding Dean Ambrose’s WWE career.

For instance, Dean Ambrose may have just tied the knot with Renee Young. However, the newlyweds were split up by WWE officials during the “Superstar Shakeup.” Ambrose is now on Raw and Young is a part of SmackDown Live. That’s one of the biggest reasons why the WWE Universe is under the impression that he has some heat on him backstage. Another reason is the way he can sometimes behave on WWE television.

It has rumored that The Lunatic Fringe was punished during WrestleMania weekend for being visibly drunk during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. As a result, the belief is Ambrose was punished by WWE officials and his match with Baron Corbin on the grandest stage of them all was relegated to the kickoff show. That’s not confirmed, but there have been rumors about him having backstage heat since that report came to light.

On Raw this week, The Miz made some comments during his segment with Ambrose about Dean becoming complacent about his position in WWE. He brought up that at this time last year, Ambrose was red-hot, but his momentum has already burned out because he’s too lazy. Apparently, there is some truth to that behind the scenes because WWE officials may feel the same way about Ambrose’s performance over recent months.

There is a new report claiming that when WWE officials get that specific on WWE television, it’s because the powers that be actually feel that way and are trying to make a point. Many people have noted that Ambrose hasn’t been showing the same enthusiasm during his segments or matches over the past few months. In all honesty, this has been a rumor since Dean did Stone Cold’s podcast last summer as the WWE Champion.

The Lunatic Fringe has always presented himself a little differently than the average WWE Superstar. WWE officials may not have noticed it until the decision was made to put the WWE Champion on him. The WWE Universe’s admiration for The Lunatic Fringe hasn’t changed at all. He’s been a workhorse for the company and a really strong babyface for a long time now. WWE officials could be looking for a little more from him.

Dean Ambrose moving from Raw may have been a way to bring back some more enthusiasm and bring in a few more creative ideas to give his feuds and matches more energy. For instance, a potential reunion of The Shield is a hot topic with the WWE Universe right now. Not only that, there is some speculation that WWE officials could be planning a major heel run for Dean Ambrose soon to reignite his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Based on all the reports and rumors that have been circling The Lunatic Fringe, WWE officials don’t seem to be upset with Dean Ambrose. However, there does seem to be a desire to motivate him to bring a little more to his performances on Raw going forward. Clearly, the only one that can stop Dean Ambrose is himself.

