Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Ready To Start Dating Again After Filing For Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly ready to move on and start dating other people again a week after the pair officially filed for divorce.

It took nearly two years before Ben and Jennifer decided to file for divorce, but it’s looking like both are ready to play the dating game again.

A source close to the couple says that Affleck and Garner have not ruled out the prospect of seeing other people after filing for divorce, according to People. Another source also claims Garner “wants to start dating” again. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck may have dived into the dating game earlier than Jen as there have been reports claiming that he has already started seeing another woman, although the relationship is not considered serious, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

If these reports are any indication, it’s looking like Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner, 45, are already at peace with the notion of pursuing other relationships while they continue to stay committed in their roles as co-parents to their three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

Since they separated nearly two years ago, Affleck and Garner have remained steadfast in fulfilling their roles as co-parents to their three kids. In fact, they went out on numerous family vacations, went to church on a regular basis, and lived under the same roof. Despite the media attention and the usual strains that come with estrangement, their relationship as co-parents have remained amicable.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years,” a source told E! News last month. “They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids.”

It even came to a point where the two have become a subject of reconciliation rumors. Just over a month ago, reports emerged claiming that the two are on the verge of getting back together. Before long, Ben Affleck announced on Facebook that he has just completed treatment for booze addiction. In the post, he gave his estranged wife a shout-out for giving him her all-out support and for being a great mom to their children while he was undergoing rehabilitation.

Many have wondered why it took Ben and Jennifer almost two years to finally file for divorce. It turns out that Garner held off the filing of divorce papers for the Batman V Superman star’s benefit. As reported earlier today by Daily Mail, the actress didn’t push through with the divorce for nearly two years because she didn’t want to cause further stress to Ben while he was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction.

“…the 45-year-old actress timed the filing to cause the least amount of stress for the Batman v Superman star.It was added that the beauty – who has three children with the Oscar winner – wanted to wait until the 44-year-old Affleck got out of rehab for alcohol addiction to minimize the stress on him.”

While it’s looking like there’s no turning back for the pair now, it might take a while for the divorce to finally become official. For one, the estranged couple don’t have a prenuptial agreement, which means that they have to split their assets 50/50 following the divorce, unless a mutual agreement between the couple states otherwise. Considering the huge amount of property and money involved, it may take longer than six months before everything is settled.

Meanwhile, the pair continues to show the world that they still care deeply about each other despite having filed for divorce. Just last Sunday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted celebrating Easter with their children, and all of them looked happy and content, as reported by People.

Looking back, it’s not in the least surprising that Ben and Jen continue to show affection for each other. The marriage may not have worked out, but you can tell by their demeanor that they have no regrets about it. And it’s just as well, considering they have three kids to think about.

