Jana Duggar Most Exciting Moment Of 2017 Makes Fans Sad: It’s All About Jessa

On Tuesday, a video interview featuring John-David and Jana Duggar was posted on the Counting On Facebook page. The 27-year-old twins are the oldest Duggar children who are not married or in a relationship, so their fans are always curious about what the Counting On stars do while their adult siblings stay busy raising their kids, planning weddings, and going on chaperoned dates. TLCme host Danni Starr asked Jana and John-David to give their fans an update on what’s been going on in their lives, and the siblings revealed that they spend most of their time helping out with their family’s real estate business.

“There’s a few commercial ones and a few houses that we’re working on,” Jana said.

In a post on the Duggar Family Blog, Jessa Duggar revealed that most members of her family lend a hand whenever their father renovates a house or building to resell. Jana’s specialty is “interior design,” a skill that she once showed off on Counting On by helping her family redecorate their guesthouse.

However, what Jana Duggar was looking forward to doing most this year was not helping her family flip fixer uppers. Danni Starr asked Jana and John-David if they were “excited in anything particular for 2017,” and John-David said that he was looking forward to working on pilot ratings for his pilot’s license. Jana’s response was much different because it had nothing to do with her own aspirations: She revealed that she couldn’t wait to witness someone else’s happy moment.

“Jessa’s going to be having her little one, so I’ll be at that birth and looking forward to that,” Jana said.

Jana Duggar’s response saddened some of her fans.

“So sad. At this age their lives should be full of excitement and promise. The only important things going on for them are projects and Jessa’s new baby,” one fan wrote on the Counting On Facebook page.

“She has nothing else to do but wait around for another sister to give birth. Jana your killing me. Your young your beautiful, grab some life and live it girl,” another commented.

Jessa Duggar Seewald gave birth to her second child, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, back in February, so it appears that Jana and John-David’s TLCme interview was filmed months ago. The arrival of Jessa’s baby boy was one of the big Duggar family happenings filmed for the upcoming season of Counting On, so TLC is likely using the old Jana and John-David interview to get fans excited about the show’s return this summer. However, the network has not revealed an exact date for the season premiere.

Jana almost didn’t get to be a part of the Counting On storyline that she was most looking forward to filming. Jessa told People that her home birth was so quick and easy that Jana and Duggar matriarch Michelle almost missed baby Henry’s arrival.

“They came at the very end,” Jessa said. “I was already pushing when they walked in the door.”

Perhaps Jana Duggar was looking forward to watching Jessa give birth because she rarely gets to spend time with her married siblings. During an interview with Crown of Beauty Magazine, Jana revealed that she’s often left out whenever her sisters and their husbands go out on group dates. She confessed that this makes her feel even worse about not being married.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along. I’m still waiting,” Jana said. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because your not part of ‘that’ group.”

