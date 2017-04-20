‘Who’s The Boss?’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the series finale of Who’s the Boss?. Debuting in 1984, the ABC comedy took the conventional household roles and reversed them.

Widower Tony Micelli, searching for a new environment for his daughter, accepts a job as a housekeeper for divorced mother and advertising executive Angela Bower. Laid-back Tony and wisecracking daughter Samantha move into the Bower’s Connecticut home with Angela, her shy son, Jonathon, and Angela’s man crazy mother, Mona. Hilarity ensues. For eight seasons, fans of Who’s the Boss? watched as Tony and Angela fell in love, Samantha and Jonathon grew up, and Mona continued to be Mona.

Twenty-five years after Angela hired Tony for the second time, we take a look at where the cast of Who’s the Boss? is now.

Tony Danza (Tony Micelli)

Before Who’s the Boss?, Danza had already found success in Hollywood. He was an Emmy nominee for his role on Taxi. After Who’s the Boss?, the boxer-turned-actor continued to find steady work on the small screen. He appeared in several shows, including Hudson Street, The Practice, and Family Law. He also hosted his own talk show, The Tony Danza Show, for two seasons and appeared on Broadway. In 2008, Danza published a cookbook with his son, Marc. The twice-divorced actor also has three daughters.

As Deadline reported back in January, Danza remains a hot commodity in the entertainment industry. Several networks approached the cheese shop owner about a TV comeback, but Danza opted to join Seeso’s There’s … Johnny. The streaming service’s new show, based on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, will premiere this August.

Judith Light (Angela Bower)

Prior to Who’s the Boss?, Light was a Broadway veteran and an Emmy award-winning soap opera actress. Following the show’s wrap, Light was quickly cast in another sitcom, Phenom. The scene-stealer has worked continuously over the last 25 years. Light had major roles in Ugly Betty and Law and Order: SVU. The thespian returned to Broadway in 2010, where she appeared in three productions and won two Tony awards. Away from the camera, she is known for her longtime activism on behalf of gay rights and AIDS. The performer has been married to husband Robert Desiderio for 32 years. Light currently stars in Amazon’s critically-acclaimed series, Transparent.

Alyssa Milano (Samantha Micelli)

Milano was still a newcomer to Hollywood when she landed the role of Samantha on Who’s the Boss?. Since the show has ended, Milano has remained in the public eye. In an attempt to stave off typecasting, Milano appeared in Casualties of Love: The Long Island Lolita Story, Poison Ivy II: Lily, and Fear. She joined the cast of Melrose Place for one season, starred in Charmed for eight seasons, and had a main role in the nighttime soap, Mistresses, for two seasons. Like Light, Milano became an AIDS activist after meeting Ryan White. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The married mom-of-two will next be seen in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Danny Pintauro (Jonathan Bower)

After the Who’s the Boss? finale, Pintauro, who now goes by Daniel, opted to attend college. While in college, Pintauro was ‘outed’ by a national tabloid. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah: Where Are They Now, Pintauro recounted how a reporter contacted him and said the tabloid would reveal his secret, with or without his input. He turned to a familiar face, his TV mom, for support and advice. Light encouraged Pintauro to participate in the story and control his narrative.

“It was the best thing. ‘They can’t misquote you,’ she said. ‘And as long as you give really responsible and mature answers, it can’t be a bad article.'”

The Stanford graduate traded in a sound stage for the theater stage. He appeared in The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name) in 1999. In 2014, the New Jersey native married his partner Wil Tabares. In 2015, Pintauro revealed that he was HIV-positive and participated in the HIV Equal Beacon of Light social media campaign. The couple currently live in Texas. Pintauro owns a mobile gardening shop, The Wandering Bonsai.

Katherine Helmond (Mona Robinson)

Helmond had 30 years of Hollywood and Broadway experience prior to joining the cast of Who’s the Boss? and the 87-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. The TV legend has appeared in countless movies and television shows, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Coach, and Everybody Loves Raymond. Helmond also stepped behind the camera to direct episodes of Who’s the Boss? and Benson. The SAG winner will next be heard on-screen, as she returns to her role as Lizzie in Cars 3.

