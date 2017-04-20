Paige’s WWE 2016 suspension has become the focus of the most recent episode of Total Divas as the controversial female wrestler sounds off her thoughts about being punished for something she didn’t do.

On Wednesday, Total Divas featured an upset Paige who finally opened up about her suspension from the WWE ring in August 2016. According to E!, the 24-year-old World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Diva was crying while explaining her side of the story during the show.

“WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy,” WWE’s Paige said.

She then went on to declare that she has not been using illegal substances which can be proven by the drug test she took in response to the company’s policy.

“We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don’t do drugs. Second of all, I did the test and I passed it.”

Despite the drug test result for Paige, WWE still decided to reprimand the professional wrestler and actress for Wellness Policy Violations which, according to her, was because she was late in taking the test.

“They’re only suspending me because I didn’t take it in the allotted time that they gave me. I don’t know what’s going on but I got suspended.”

According to the announcement which was also posted on WWE’s official Twitter account, Paige’s WWE suspension started on August 18, 2016 and lasted for 30 days.

For those who weren’t monitoring the news last year, Paige violated the abovementioned WWE policy twice last year—the second one resulting in a 60-day suspension in October 2016 per the company’s official website.

On top of that, the outlet explained that such violations has caused quite a stir on Paige’s WWE career which was recently hit by the controversial sex video leakage last month.

Fortunately for Paige, WWE is very much willing to welcome her back after she took a leave of absence that has gone for several months since she was found to have neck concussions.

According to One India, Paige has a good chance at returning to her glory days as she is under the care of Dr. Uribe, the same specialist who performed Nikki Bella’s “miraculous comeback” after suffering similar neck surgery that people thought have ended her career in WrestleMania.

Little pain relief.. yikes. ???? Thanks for Dr Uribe. Who's always incredible and our new friend Willem Nel who dropped everything to stab me with needles. Also to @el_patron_alberto for filming and making fun the whole time.. ???? A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Citing the PWInsider, the outlet went on to showcase better days coming for Paige as WWE showed interest in letting her return to WWE when she recovers from her injury.

Meanwhile, Paige’s life outside WWE also looks brighter than ever as she found a knight in shining armor in Alberto Del Rio who decided to marry her amidst the sex video controversy in March.

Earlier in April, Del Rio even went on a drunken rant via Periscope where he announced his wedding with Paige in June as reported by Wrestling Inc.

“If you’re wondering if I’m a little bit drunk? Yes, I’m a little bit drunk, and, you know that’s when the good stuff comes,” he said.

He then took on the so-called “Keyboard Warriors” who criticized his girl online and compared them to his former employer in WWE.

“You remind me of one of the bosses in WWE, with the big f–kin’ nose, big f–kin’ pu–ies.”

And, with colorful words, his rant went on like this: “Ya know, I’m close to the next town. Stamford. I could pay a visit to somebody. Stamford is only forty-five minutes away. That’s where all the pu–ies live, right? I could go there and just knock on someone’s door, ‘Hey, big nose with the small d–k.'”

Still, he still proved himself a real man by defending his girl albeit in a crude manner.

