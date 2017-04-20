‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Return Date, Episode 22 Update: Leonard Not Thrilled As Penny’s Ex-BF Returns

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 is currently on a mini-layoff. It returns with Episode 22, titled “The Cognition Regeneration,” on Thursday, April 27. The episode sees the return of Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) ex-boyfriend Zack Johnson (Brian Thomas Smith), which is expected to result in new issues between Penny and Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

In the previous episode, Penny and Leonard’s storyline took a backseat. It focused on Bert (Brian Posehn) and his new girlfriend. Also, Episode 21 saw Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) struggling with her decision to go back to work and leave Halley in daycare.

The upcoming episode is expected to see new issue rock Penny and Leonard relationship. The promotional photos released for Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 22 reveals that Zack is back, and he can be seen with Leonard and Penny. The synopsis of the episode says that he offers a new job to Penny, who currently works as a sales representative at the same pharmaceutical company as Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

Zack’s return with a job offer is going to upset Leonard. The Cognition Regeneration synopsis reveals that he is not thrilled when Penny considers taking the new job.

“Leonard isn’t thrilled when Penny considers taking a new job offered by her ex-boyfriend, Zack.”

In Season 1, Penny was introduced as an aspiring actress who was working as a waitress at the Cheesecake Factory to pay bills. She quit her waitress job in Season 7 to focus entirely on her acting career. And the Big Bang Theory Season 8 saw her putting a full-stop to her acting dreams after a string of failed auditions and a couple of Serial Ape-ist movies. She joined the pharmaceutical company as the sales representative and soon excelled in her new field.

The synopsis does not reveal what kind of new job offer Penny gets from Zack. It might be related to Cheesecake Factory as her ex-boyfriend is the vice-president of the company that designs restaurant menus.

Leonard and Penny’s relationship has seen a lot of issues this season. In one of the earlier episodes, Penny and Leonard got stuck in a romantic rut and started to rub each other the wrong way. And they had to seek Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) help to get romance back in their lives, and the latter helped by whipping up a relationship agreement for them.

One of the recent episodes saw Leonard complaining about being the third wheel in his marriage as his wife and their new roommate, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), were bonding over girly activities. It seems like all the little differences and fights are leading to a massive fight between the couple, which might lead to a drastic change in their relationship in the season finale.

Meanwhile, CBS has released the synopsis for the Big Bang Theory Season 10 final episode, which airs on Thursday, May 11. The episode welcomes back Season 2 guest star Riki Lindhome, who played Sheldon-crazy Dr. Ramona Nowitzki. In the season final episode, she will arrive when Amy (Mayim Bialik) is away at Princeton.

“The gang is concerned when Sheldon’s former admirer, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki, resurfaces while Amy is away at Princeton.”

Shamy fans are hoping to see Sheldon take out the ring from his drawer and propose to Amy, but the synopsis suggests that the couple might not get engaged in The Big Bang Theory Season 10 as well.

The Big Bang Theory has already been renewed for two more seasons, bringing the series total to twelve seasons. All the original stars are returning to star in the new season, which is expected to premiere sometime this fall in September.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 returns to CBS with Episode 22 on Thursday, April 27.

