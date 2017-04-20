‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ Julia Roberts Shares The Beauty Secrets She Only Tells Her Own Children

Julia Roberts was just named the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine for the fifth time, and earning that honor so many times might make Roberts an expert on beauty and fashion. For further proof, Julia’s beauty practices have helped her entire family develop their own sense of style and a love for the fashion world, from Emma Roberts, Julia’s niece and fashion obsessed celebrity, to her own children. Now, as Julia opens up about being named the World’s Most Beautiful Woman for the fifth time, she shares the advice that has only been passed on to her own children up to this point.

Julia Roberts Shares Her Thoughts on Beauty and Parenting

For Julia, beauty is as much about attitude and personal esteem as it is about presenting the best version of oneself to the public, which, as she reveals to People, is something she tries to instill in her own children. Together with Danny Moder, Ms. Roberts is a parent to a son, Henry Daniel, who is 9 years old, and her 12-year-old twin daughters Hazel and Phinnaeus. All of her children are just nearing those early teen years in which physical appearance and personal hygiene become causes of great concern.

Knowing this and drawing from her years in the Hollywood spotlight, Julia tries to give her kids the best advice she can without traumatizing them over issues they already consider to be life-and-death matters.

“It’s an interesting navigation because you don’t want to mess them up, you don’t want to make them aware of something that was better that they weren’t aware of,” says Ms. Roberts.

So, what advice does she give to her children? Forget the hundreds of labels of skin creams and designer labels. Julia’s advice is much more basic.

“I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face, that’s a beauty regime!”

Looks aren’t everything and Julia shared a mother’s pride in revealing that each of her three kids has a great sense of humor. Roberts says they make her laugh and can really brighten up a room. The actress adds that she tells her friends that the kids get that great sense of humor from her instead of from Danny.

Julia Roberts Plans to Pass On Her Legacy

On fashion, Vanity Fair reports that Hazel tries to keep things natural and Henry is more athletically oriented. That just leaves Phinnaeus, or Finn, as Julia calls her. Finn takes after her mother, and her cousin Emma, developing a keen eye for fashion and finding her own sense of style.

While the three Roberts children may be going their own ways, as far as those fashion interests, Julia is still saving her most memorable and most beloved trinkets from her Hollywood career to pass on to her kids. Her hope is that they will develop a greater appreciation of the items by the time they reach an age mature enough to accept the gifts.

Julia says the collection is stored in a special place in her home and referred to as The Heritage Collection by husband Danny. Mr. Moder often points out that the children have their own ideas about style and fashion, but Julia holds out hope that their hearts will change.

“I say, ‘Well, maybe she’ll want it.’ So I keep keeping things.”

Roberts’ three children aren’t blind to the attention Julia gets from the public and the media, though the actress reveals that her family takes it all in stride. She spoke of being recognized on a Toronto street by several passersby and recalled having Finn save the day.

“Somebody noticed me, and then another person noticed. Somebody said as we were walking past, ‘Oh, that’s Julia Roberts,'” recalled Julia. “We all just kind of kept going and then Finn said, ‘Yeah, my mom’s Julia Robinson.’ That’s what gives you perspective. It could be Robinson, it could be Johnson, because it has nothing to do with me as a person.”

Next up, Julia Roberts will star in the drama Wonder, along with Mandy Patinkin and Owen Wilson, which is scheduled for a November 17 theatrical release.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]