‘iZombie’ Season 3, Episode 4 News: Liv Becomes A Gossip While Blaine And Peyton Bond

It seemed like just yesterday fans were counting down until the start of Season 3 of the CW Network’s iZombie. And now, here we are, already at Episode 4. Each episode of iZombie contains the short arc of the whodunit mystery featured every week as well as the long story arc that plays out over the entire season. So far, let’s take a look at what viewers can expect from both arcs this week.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of the CW Network’s iZombie. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Every week on CW’s iZombie, fans look forward to finding out what type of brain Liv Moore will have to consume, which is the short story arc. This week, Episode 4 is titled “Wag the Tongue Slowly,” which could be considered a clue. While a promotional image and the trailer for Episode 4 show Blaine and Peyton kissing, this is not actually what the episode title refers to. Instead, it refers to the “ultimate office gossip” brain Liv eats, according to the synopsis for Episode 4.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 4 (titled “Wag the Tongue Slowly”) of iZombie Season 3 is below.

“Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) patience is tested when Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a murder victim who had the reputation of being the ultimate office gossip. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) continue to grow closer as they wait to see if Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is able to reverse the effects of the cure. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is one step away from fulfilling a promise.”

While there is little news on the overall Season 3 story arc, there are a few clues in the synopsis for Episode 4. Viewers will see Blaine and Peyton grow closer, and, as International Business Times points out, this is a result of them waiting to see if the “cure Ravi gave Blaine in Season 3, Episode 3 is able to reverse the latter’s memory loss.”

Interesting to note, though, is the last sentence of the synopsis. Season 2 of iZombie saw Major putting a heap of zombies into a deep freeze rather than kill them outright. While these zombies have since gone missing, this synopsis could suggest Episode 4 will further explore where these hidden zombies might be. After all, in a previous episode of Season 3, viewers found out that Vivian Stoll (Andrea Savage) was the wife of one of Major’s frozen zombie victims, so we know that this story arc for Major is being explored in Season 3 of iZombie. IBT also points out that Major promised the zombie, Natalie (Uma Voss), in Episode 9 of Season 2, to kill her rather than let her remain a zombie if he can’t find the cure, so, this snippet of the synopsis may actually pertain to Major’s search for her.

The Episode 4 trailer for iZombie is not long at all and gives very little away in regard to the overall story arc for Season 3. However, it does explore just how much fun Liv will be on gossip brain in the upcoming episode.

You can view the teaser video for Episode 4 of iZombie Season 3 below.

Finally, some promotional images for Episode 4 of iZombie Season 3 have been released according to Comic Book Movie. The images — predictably — don’t give a lot away in regard to the upcoming episode. However, it is another great chance to get a sneak peek into Episode 4 before it airs next Tuesday on the CW Network.

You can view these images for Episode 4 of iZombie Season 3 in the gallery below.

‘iZombie’ Season 3, Episode 4 News: Liv Becomes A Gossip While Blaine And Peyton Bond CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 3, Episode 4

Are you excited about Episode 4 of Season 3 of iZombie? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 3 of iZombie returns to the CW Network with Episode 4 (titled “wag the Tongue Slowly”) on April 25, Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by the CW Network]