Paramore Confirms Major Comeback With New Single ‘Hard Times’, Hayley Williams Rocks ’80s Vibe

Paramore bounces back the music scene as Hayley Williams and the band drops a new single “Hard Times.” The pop-rock band is also set for the release of their latest album, After Laughter.

On Wednesday, Paramore treated their fans with a surprise release of their new single, “Hard Times” along with its eye-catching music video. In the video, Hayley Williams and the band can be seen rocking out a throwback vibe complete with neon illustrations, colorful squiggles, and retro getup.

“Hard Times” marks the band’s first single in more than four years of being on hiatus. The New York Times describes Paramore’s new sound as “cleaner, more rhythmic and synth-kissed textures of the ’70s and ’80s” — a sound noticeably different from their previous albums. Apparently, Hayley Williams and the band’s “obsession” with Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Cyndi Lauper and Blondie greatly affected their newfound style.

“I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

hello and thanks for waiting. we are pleased to present Hard Times from our new album After Laughter. p.s. it's good to talk to you again A post shared by paramore (@paramore) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Paramore’s upcoming album, After Laughter, also marks the band’s first time to record in their hometown in Nashville, Tennessee. According to reports, the band recorded the album at the historic RCA Studio B and produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and the band’s guitarist, Taylor York. After Laughter also marks the return of Paramore’s original drummer, Zac Farro. It can be recalled that in 2010, Zac quit the band along with his brother, bassist Josh Farro.

Apparently, the Farro brothers and Paramore had a nasty separation after Josh called the band “a manufactured product of a major label.” He also accused Hayley Williams as being “manipulated by her management” and “treating the group as her solo project.” Farro also claimed that only Williams was signed to Atlantic Records and that the rest of the band were just “riding on the coattails of ‘Hayley’s dream.'”

However, things have cooled down for both parties especially after Farro rekindled with Taylor York, his childhood best friend. From then on, Paramore gradually returned to how things were for its members.

“Every teenage year that I lived was in this band, on tour. I needed a reset button.”

we hung out with The New York Times in our hometown. read all about it. nytimes.com A post shared by paramore (@paramore) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

In 2015, Paramore faced yet another departure from one of its longtime bassist, Jeremy Davis. The former band member allegedly initiated a lawsuit against the management but later denied such claims.

“Jeremy Davis did not leave the band. [He] did not initiate the lawsuit either,” Derek Crowner, a lawyer for Jeremy revealed.

Paramore’s multiple issues of band members quitting have Hayley Williams question herself, claiming that the band has “at times felt more like a soap opera than a band.”

“We were down another member — same old story almost from Day 1. It made me question everything — ‘am I doing something wrong?’ You read things that people say about you and eventually, you just think, ‘Oh, I must be some kind of diva b***h.’ I know that’s not me, but it caused a lot of self-doubt.”

In the end, Hayley reiterated the importance of friendship that they have established in all those years that the band faced together through ups and downs.

“This is what you go through hard times for, so you can have these moments where you’re proud of yourself, proud of your choices and your friends.”

watch our first on-camera interview with @ZaneLowe tomorrow on @beats1official. thanks. A post shared by paramore (@paramore) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

In line with Paramore’s new album, After Laughter, the band also announced their upcoming European tour, Tour One. The band will perform in various cities scheduled for June and July.

Paramore’s After Laughter will be released on May 12. Fans can also pre-order the band’s fifth album with an instant free download of “Hard Times.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]