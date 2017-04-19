Bethenny Frankel Denies Ripping Off Erika Jayne

Did Bethenny Frankel actually inspire Erika Jayne’s “How Many F**ks?” song? On Wednesday, Bethenny defended herself after a Real Housewives fan accused her, after she promoted her “Zero F**ks” merchandise, of cashing in on Erika’s catch phrase. According to Bethenny, she didn’t cash in on Erika’s catch phrase since she said the phrase to her a year before her song’s release. Bethenny then added that she actually told Erika that she should have a song along the same vein as the song that she would eventually release.

Early in the day, Bethenny promoted a hoodie sweatshirt and phone case with the words “Zero F**ks” emblazoned on them. The products are part of a collection that Bethenny has on web retailer CZND. Other products that viewers can buy from Bethenny’s collection are T-shirts with the words “Get Off My Jock” and “I Know It All” on them, phrases that Bethenny have frequently said while filming The Real Housewives of New York City.

A viewer asked Bethenny how she can be cashing in on Erika’s catch phrase. The viewer pointed out that when Sonja, as shown in a previous The Real Housewives of New York City season, went for a “Tipsy Girl” alcohol line, Bethenny went after her for trying to rip off from her Skinnygirl brand.

Wait a minute? How are you cashing in on @erikajayne 's catch phrase? #Shameless. What about branding? You owe Sonya an apology. https://t.co/qlofpZJ5EC — SandyMascola (@SandyMascola) April 19, 2017

Bethenny told the viewer that she should do her research. According to Bethenny, she said “zero f**ks” to Erika when Erika came to her house. Then a year later, her song “How Many F**ks?” came out. The song features the lyrics, “How many f**ks do I give? / How many f**ks do I give? / None, not one, zero, zero, zero, done.”

Do your research dear. She came to my house & I said it to her. A year later song dropped. Apology accepted. https://t.co/eMQmY4qZeL — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 19, 2017

When another viewer tweeted that people who come for Bethenny shouldn’t miss, Bethenny said that she likes Erika. Bethenny then claimed that she told Erika that she should do a “Get Off My Jock” song. Bethenny added that her brand is Skinnygirl and she gives “0Fs” about the others. Was that Bethenny’s way of saying that even if Erika did take her “Zero F**ks” idea from her, she doesn’t care since she already has her own successful brand?

Lol. I like EJ. I told her she should do a #getoffmyjock song. My brand is @skinnygirl. The rest i give 0Fs about. https://t.co/27p6lxV89i — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 19, 2017

On a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode from last year, viewers actually saw Bethenny Frankel meet Erika Jayne, aka Erika Girardi, when Kyle Richards, a good friend of Bethenny’s, brought Erika and some of the other Beverly Hills housewives to Bethenny’s Hamptons vacation home. Over dinner, talk turned to Erika’s music career. Erika showed Bethenny the music video to her single “Painkillr.” When Bethenny asked Erika if she wanted her honest thoughts, Lisa Vanderpump shouted, “Yeah!”

Without missing a beat, Bethenny gave her honest thoughts.

“I don’t love the production value…I think it goes too slow in the beginning and it looks a little, it looks cheap. I think it was sort of trying to look avant-garde but it’s not quite getting it, with that kind of like silver, cheesy bed….I didn’t like the beats in the back until the three girls were on…”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Bethenny suggested to Erika that she has her alter ego wrong and told her that she thought of her as “Bambi” when she first met her. Bethenny even likened Erika to a hooker.

Showing the #RHOBH ladies how we do things back east tonight @ 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/srga9ebcR7 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 12, 2016

Erika didn’t let Bethenny’s comments bother her. The other housewives, in particular Kyle and Eileen Davidson, came to Erika’s defense by saying that they loved her video. In her confessional interview, Erika dismissed Bethenny’s “honest opinion.” She also said that hookers are fabulous.

“I’m not going to tell anybody what to do with their Skinnygirl s**t so she shouldn’t tell me what to do with mine.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in response to that scene, Erika Jayne’s former co-star and friend Yolanda Foster suggested in a blog post that Bethenny Frankel was really just jealous of Erika. Amidst some backlash from Erika’s fans, Bethenny later did admit that she was a bit too judgy of Erika.

