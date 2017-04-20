Mama June Cheats On Diet After Weight Loss Surgery: Caught Downing A Bag Of Chips, Lying To Trainer

Mama June was photographed literally pouring a bag of potato chips into her mouth after losing more than 300 pounds from weight loss surgery. What is the reality star thinking? She also admitted to lying to her trainer about sticking to her diet.

Mama June, star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and most recently her own spin-off, Mama June: From Not To Hot, was photographed pouring chips into her mouth at the airport, according to Radar Online.

THAT TIME ME AND JUNE FELL OUT PART 1 #MAMAJUNE #KENYACROOKS #WEIGHTLOSS #WETV A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The reality star, whose real name is June Shannon, recently had a $75,000 weight loss surgery but has apparently been sabotaging the results. Mama June lost over 300 pounds and hired a personal trainer to keep her on track with her diet and exercise.

According to Entertainment Tonight, June began her weight loss journey at 460 pounds.

Honey Boo Boo’s mother dropped all the way down to a size four but has apparently been gaining some of the weight back already.

The reality star’s personal trainer has previously called out Mama June for her secret snacking habit, which she admitted on her reality series.

“The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet.”

JUNE KILLING IT! I’M PROUD OF HER! AFTER THE 1ST SURGERY JUNE LOST 84 LBS ON MY PROGRAM. INBOX/DM ME NOW AND TELL ME HOW MUCH YOU WANT TO LOSE AND WE’LL TELL YOU WHICH ONE OF MY AWESOME PRODUCTS TO GET! A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Even Mama June’s daughter, Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, became furious with her mother when she caught her snacking saying, “We’re sitting over here being so supportive and you’re sitting here lying straight to our faces.”

While June is obviously sporting a smaller figure but she is gaining weight back already.

YOU HAVE TO BE YOUR OWN REASON…. #mamajunefromnottohot #MamaJune #KENYAFIED #KenyaCrooks #dr.Oz A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The mother-of-four had to have skin removal surgery following a tummy tuck and a breast lift. June admitted that she may have to get another procedure on the Domenik Nati Show.

“If you get the skin removal surgery done without anything before, you’re liable to have to spend your money and do it again.”

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Sugar Bear’s Wife Slams Mama June, Says He Loves His Daughter Alana

Mama June’s Ex-Hubby Sugar Bear Calls Her A ‘Stupid B***h,’ Gets Violent Over Parenting Dispute

Mama June Likes To Walk Around Naked, How Jennifer And Sugar Bear Met, And More From ‘The Confrontation’

Mama June’s Weight Loss Motivation Is ‘A Nice Paycheck From The Network,’ According To Wendy Williams

‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Reunion Shows Sugar Bear ‘Abuse’ In Epic Fight With Pumpkin

#MamaJune #Lost300lbs #HoneyBooBoo #WouldYouHitThat #SomePeopleWouldHitThatNow #LOL #OAOGR #WOCC #BombDealer A post shared by Odessa Area Outdoor Gun Range (@odessa_area_outdoor_gun_range) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Mama June even said she would recommend plastic surgery to her four daughters, according to Life & Style.

“I do encourage them to lose weight, but they’re teenagers.” “If it would make them confident, then yes, I would recommend the surgery. You have to do your research, definitely, and that’s what got me into the gastric sleeve. That helps you lose as much weight as possible.” It’s Boo Boo’s favorite holiday! Happy #NationalCheeseballDay!???????????? #MamaJune A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

After her weight loss surgery, June’s daughter Alana called her “Marilyn Monroe.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images]