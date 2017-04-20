Norman Reedus Is Michael Rooker’s Choice For A Teammate In Marvel Movie

Norman Reedus’ The Walking Dead brother, Michael Rooker, thinks that Reedus would make an awesome teammate in a Marvel movie. Wouldn’t that be something to look forward to?

Michael Rooker is currently playing the role of Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie. He may be most well known for playing Merle, the brother of Norman Reedus’ character, Daryl Dixon, in The Walking Dead, but that may change when the new Guardians movie comes out on May 5, 2017.

Comic Book had the opportunity to talk to Rooker during a press event for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and one of the things they talked about was who Rooker would like to have on his team should he be in another Marvel Comics movie. The first name that came to mind was his buddy, Norman Reedus.

“I think me and Norman would make a great team,” Rooker quipped.

MICHAEL ROOKER Thinks NORMAN REEDUS Would Be Great In A MARVEL Movie! https://t.co/xRplM0IXkc pic.twitter.com/vDhwPYgODb — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 19, 2017

Reedus is mostly associated with his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. His bow and arrows are his preferred weapon. It would likely be a bit different if he was in a Marvel movie though. Rooker’s character, Yondu, also uses an arrow to slay his enemies, but, as Rooker points out, in space you don’t necessarily need the bow! In the next Guardians movie, the arrows are controlled with a mere whistle.

Fans of Norman Reedus would likely be quite thrilled if this happened. It would just give them another way to enjoy his presence!

This is not the first time that Norman Reedus has been associated with the comic book world. Back in 2002, before people knew him for his role as Daryl Dixon, Reedus played Scud in the movie Blade II.

Also, in June, 2016, there was talk of Norman appearing in a Ghost Rider reboot. This would have been an awesome role for Norman Reedus as he would have had the opportunity to show off his skill on a motorcycle. When he was asked if this would be a role that he would be interested in, Reedus told Heroic Hollywood, “Hell yeah. It would be a blast. Do I get a skull face that’s on fire and all that stuff? F**k yeah. I’m down.”

Unfortunately, the thought of seeing Norman Reedus appear in a Ghost Rider reboot turned out to be a rumor.

Norman Reedus and Michael Booker played redneck siblings that had lived a rough life when they were on The Walking Dead together. They bonded and have remained good friends since then and they can frequently be seen posing for pictures together at comic conventions. Fans would love to see them together again, whether in a Marvel movie or something else.

The question is, would Norman Reedus even have time for such a big role? He has filming for the next season of The Walking Dead, plus he has his documentary series, Ride With Norman Reedus, to keep him busy. He is also doing the voice for the lead role of the video game, Death Stranding, created by Hideo Kojima. That’s not even mentioning his various appearances at comic conventions and other promotional activities that Norman is involved in. Could his plate be too full?

In the past couple years, Norman Reedus has found time to do projects that he feels passionate about. Besides the above mentioned projects, he’s done voice-over work for video games and TV series and he was in the movies Triple 9 and Sky.

At the moment, there is nothing in the works with Marvel to have Norman Reedus appear in any of the movies that they have planned for the next year or so. However, if you are reading Marvel, fans would love to see this! And your boy Rooker would love to work with Reedus again, too!

What do you think? What kind of movies or shows would you like to see Norman Reedus sign up for?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC]