Jennifer Garner Reportedly Postponed Divorce For Ben Affleck’s Benefit

There has been ongoing speculation as to what is really going on in the estranged marriage between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The former star couple announced they were splitting in June of 2015 and nearly two years later, finally filed for divorce.

The delay, until this past week when Jen and Ben finally filed, had led to rumors swirling that Jen and Ben were working things out and were perhaps intending to become the beloved couple the world knew them as for over a decade. After ongoing headlines confusing fans by stating the two are back on, only to be followed by more headlines that the divorce is inevitable, new details have emerged as to why filing for divorce took nearly two years.

Apparently, the reason revolves around Affleck’s struggles with addiction. Garner is said to have been holding off filing for divorce until Ben received help for his struggles. The Daily Mail makes note of the details that have emerged regarding the estranged couple.

“…the 45-year-old actress timed the filing to cause the least amount of stress for the Batman v Superman star.It was added that the beauty – who has three children with the Oscar winner – wanted to wait until the 44-year-old Affleck got out of rehab for alcohol addiction to minimize the stress on him. “

It was made known by Affleck himself that he has recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction. The star shared the good news on his Facebook page and sources state that it was a “last-ditch effort” by the star to make things right. However, it has apparently been reported that the move by Ben to get help, though great for his own personal betterment, is not enough to save his marriage with Jen.

Although the divorce is a definite and fully in motion at this point, Garner and Affleck are completely amicable and working through the process together. The publication shares details about the first steps in the proceedings for the former couple.

“The former power couple have about $100 million in assets to divide and have been working with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser in mediation. They filed jointly – meaning they filed at the same time – and are seeking joint custody of their kids. Jennifer and Ben married in 2005 and announced their separation in June 2015.Since their separation, the former lovebirds have remained on amicable terms; they most recently were seen taking their three children to church together on Easter Sunday.”

The separation has been likewise amicable, seeing as the Argo star has resided on the family property. Even following the divorce, Ben is set to remain on the property until he finds a home close by that can be suitable for his role as a devout father to his three children- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

As for the estranged couple’s dating life, People relays that Jen is reportedly ready to start dating, while Ben is not dating anyone seriously at the moment.

It has been made clear by both Garner and Affleck over the past year that they have a long-lasting love and affection for one another and a mutual respect. Following the split, Jen first spoke very honest words to Vanity Fair regarding her ex, and stated that she has a deep love for the father of her children, adding that she would choose him again.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous.”

