Is Gwen Stefani preparing to leave The Voice for good? Although the 47-year-old former No Doubt front woman has yet to reveal any such news, reports continue to claim Season 12 may be her last.

Most recently, a report suggested Gwen Stefani was ready to leave the show due to her alleged drama with Miley Cyrus, who is returning to The Voice for Season 13 this fall.

“Producers would love nothing more than for both [Gwen Stefani] and [Miley Cyrus] to be on the show at the same time because there would be so much drama, but Gwen simply does not want any part of it,” a show insider told Radar Online on April 18.

Gwen Stefani has appeared on three seasons of the NBC singing competition, Season 7, Season 9, and Season 12. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was brought to the show for Season 11 and last year and in October, NBC confirmed she would be back for Season 13 while the rest of the cast remained unconfirmed.

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:51pm PST

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been a joy to watch throughout the 12th season of The Voice and have made no attempt at hiding their romance. However, when it comes to showcasing their relationship further, NBC may not be able to cash in on their lovey-dovey moments for much longer.

“They would even throw her a considerable amount of money, but between her and Blake [Shelton], money really doesn’t matter,” the Radar Online source explained.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gwen Stefani is worth a whopping $100 million while her boyfriend of about a year and a half is reportedly worth $60 million. As for what the coaches are making for each season of The Voice, the exact amount given to Stefani is unknown while Shelton is reportedly banking an estimated $4 million per season.

Because Blake Shelton has been featured on The Voice since its start years ago, he likely makes more per season than his girlfriend. That said, Go Banking Rates claimed earlier this year that Stefani’s successful fashion line, L.A.M.B., boast $90 million in annual revenue.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to be happy on the show as they continue to appear in the Season 12 live episodes, producers are reportedly concerned that Stefani’s potential exit could cause a “domino effect” among her cast members and send Blake Shelton and Adam Levine packing as well.

“[Gwen Stefani] just does not want to be any part of the show when Miley returns,” the source told Radar Online.

“Gwen is set on leaving, and it is Blake’s choice if he wants to go with her.”

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

When Gwen Stefani joined the cast of The Voice during Season 7, she and Blake Shelton struck up a friendship but nothing more due to the fact that they were currently married to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. Then, after enduring painful divorces in summer 2015, they reunited on the set of The Voice Season 9 and immediately bonded over their heartache.

“We just started this friendship, which was just unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment,” she revealed during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, via Entertainment Tonight. “His thing had been going on since January, mine since February.”

“I wasn’t trying to start a relationship. I was just trying to not die,” she explained.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

