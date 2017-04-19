‘I’m Not Missing:’ Richard Simmons Updates Fans In 1st Facebook Post Of 2017 — With 2014 Picture

Fitness guru Richard Simmons took a moment in his first Facebook update in a year to, in part, debunk the theme of the controversial podcast that bears his name, Missing Richard Simmons.

The 68-year-old television personality and Sweatin’ To the Oldies innovator expressed on social media Wednesday, April 19, that the fervor surrounding the Dan Taberski-created online series that themed around Simmons’ disappearance from public view three years ago was one that was, according to him, highly unnecessary.

Richard Simmons speaks directly to fans for the first time in three years: https://t.co/ZWd1KDU63X pic.twitter.com/IEWXCFWF5E — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 19, 2017

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes,” the exuberant exercise enthusiast wrote, as People shared.

“You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me,” he joked.

“Well by now, you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

Simmons’ statement comes two days after several entertainment publications, including The Guardian, reported that Richard was being treated at an L.A. hospital for severe indigestion, and after several months of other medical-related mentions being made in the media, including a 2016 stay for dehydration, as CelebBuzz displays.

Additionally, the ongoing speculation of Richard’s recurring ailments have only led to more concerns that the once notably camera-ready Simmons is being held prisoner by his live-in housekeeper, which was heavily emphasized on Missing Richard Simmons, as noted by the Inquisitr earlier this year.

Missing Richard Simmons is so much fun, sad, and so compelling: https://t.co/uWkKj6j3Vs pic.twitter.com/mucCLJAVih — James Dempsey (@James_Proclaims) February 25, 2017

During the podcast’s final episode in late March, as CNN adds, Simmons’ supposed manager, Michael Catalano, chastised show host Taberski for his attempts to uncover Simmons’ whereabouts, and claimed that the proverbial mess Missing ultimately created made it hard for his famous client to enjoy what was, more or less, his retirement.

“I can’t say that Richard feels better as a result of the podcast. Perhaps you do,” Catalano said, “[but] I think you’ve really created more worry and speculation.”

Catalano went on to express that Simmons’ seemingly ungrateful bow-out from his fan base was actually planned as a way to keep him from getting too heartbroken over his farewell.

“For Richard, who wears his emotions on his sleeveless tank top, it would have been too much for him [to say goodbye to his fans],” Catalano addressed.

“Most people want that last bow, [but not Richard Simmons]. He’s retired and [he] hopes the public will respect that.”

While Simmons’ failed-to-mention retirement is being claimed as the reason for his public departure, he was quick to pay the outpouring of public consideration forward by reminding his fans to be just an nurturing as they’ve been in his inherently curious missing “case.”

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves,” he shared, “and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.

“I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

Incidentally, Simmons apparently used an image of himself that was taken the last year he was seen in public — 2014 — to add to the post, according to TMZ, who also claimed that Richard is not as much “missing” as he is more “well hidden” nowadays.

“We’ve learned [that] Simmons does leave his Hollywood Hills mansion quite a bit [while wearing disguises]. They’re not always elaborate, sometimes a hat and street clothes do the trick,” the site says.

Reps for Taberski’s Missing and Richard Simmons could not be reached for comment on Simmon’s letter or the TMZ mention, respectively.

