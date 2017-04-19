‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Key Artwork And ‘FearTWD’ Officially Renewed For Season 4

As the premiere date for Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead approaches, news is starting to flood in about what fans can expect. The latest exciting news is the introduction of the Season 3 key artwork and an official renewal of Fear for Season 4.

Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 4. Recently, AMC released some new promotional images for Season 3 that had fans speculating about the upcoming season. Now, AMC have released the first key art poster for Season 3. The image, as seen below, features Nick Clark’s (Frank Dillane) profile. Bloody smears make it appear like Nick’s jawbone and teeth are exposed. Along with this image is the new tagline: “Fear what you become.”

Both the image and the tagline have fans already developing theories about how Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead will unfold. As Coming Soon points out, this new key art image could represent ” the idea that the person you become in the new world is more brutal, savage and heartless; and capable of things that were unimaginable before the dead began to walk.”

Although, some fans suggest this new image for Season 3 could represent an inner turmoil for Nick. Considering Season 2 of Fear saw Nick walking among the undead and meeting groups that also saw the infected as people, just a different sort to what they were, indicates Nick could still struggle with where he fits in this new world and how he really feels about himself, the living, and the dead.

Undead Walking also comments on the use of the skull once more in key artwork for Fear the Walking Dead and are glad Fear continues on in creating its own unique identity independent of its companion series, The Walking Dead.

Along with the key artwork for Season 3, AMC have confirmed via an official press release that Fear the Walking Dead will return for Season 4.

As was previously announced, Fear‘s original showrunner, Dave Erickson, will be retiring from his position after the completion of post production work on Season 3. Erickson will then move on to help develop upcoming content for AMC. With the Season 4 announcement, AMC confirmed Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) will join as co-showrunners for Fear the Walking Dead. Their position will commence with Season 4 production for Fear.

Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and current showrunner for The Walking Dead, will also join Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert as executive producers for Fear the Walking Dead.

According to AMC’s press release, in the “second half of its second season, Fear the Walking Dead averaged 5.3 million viewers per episode, including 3.4 million adults 25-54 and 3 million adults 18-49 in Nielsen live+3 ratings. This places Fear as one of the top shows on cable alongside its companion program, The Walking Dead.”

The official synopsis for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is below.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know by commenting below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 on June 4, Sunday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by AMC]