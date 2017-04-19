Amber Heard Ready To Make Elon Musk Her Husband?Apparently Not, Sources Say No Plans For Marriage

After being out of the headlines for a brief period following her messy divorce from actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is now the subject of rumors for her supposed relationship with billionaire Elon Musk and is said to be so serious that the two are considering marriage.

The details of the relationship between the two has been brought forth by Heard’s own father, David, who spoke exclusively with Grazia magazine, stating that his daughter is “keen” to settle with the inventor and businessman. The Independent relays the words of Heard’s father.

“Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

Amber’s family is reportedly elated by the news that Heard and Musk are so serious and the 30-year-old is said to be ready for kids “sooner, rather than later.” As noted, Heard was married once before to actor Johnny Depp, and Musk, 45, was previously married to actress Talulah Riley.

The publication shares words of an additional source who insists that what Heard’s father says is accurate.

“Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him. Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it’s definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan. Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he’s an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family.”

Previous to this there were murmurs of a romance but it was never fully confirmed. Some source stated that the two were merely enjoying a casual fling, while others stated Heard was “smitten” with Musk and ready to go public.

However, a source close to Musk has come forward to refute the claims and insists that Amber and Elon have no plans to marry. and further indicates that Amber is in Australia at the moment filming her latest project, Aquaman, which mean she is far too busy and focused on her acting career at this point.

This is not to say that the two aren’t becoming more serious, however, it seems that Amber and the Tesla boss are not quite as far along as Dad has stated. Their relationship, whether casual or not, began just after Heard filed for divorce from Depp in mid-2016.

Elon and Amber were first spotted in each other’s company in both London and Miami and most recently were spotted together at a screening for Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, in California last month.

As the Hollywood Reporter shared, it was in 2013 that Amber Heard and Elon Musk were first introduced, and a source spoke with the publication, noting that Musk was immediately smitten with Heard, stating “in August last year…Musk ‘became’ infatuated with Heard after they appeared in the 2013 film Machete Kills.”

It’s only natural for both Heard and Musk to tread lightly and to take things slowly in regards to going public. Amber filed for divorce from Depp in the middle of last year after alleging domestic abuse. The months following were filled with courtroom drama and low blows by each party.

Likewise, Elon Musk divorced actress Talulah Riley for the second time after Riley filed for divorce in March of last year. Musk is already a father-of-five, so Heard’s supposed hopes for children sooner rather than later, may not necessarily be a priority to this busy billionaire, who is worth over $13 billion.

