Aaron Hernandez Found With Bible Verse ‘John 3:16’ Written On Forehead In ‘Blood Red Marker’ [Report]

New details about the suicide death of Aaron Hernandez are emerging, including a report that reveals the former Patriots player wrote the Bible verse “John 3:16” on his forehead and hung himself near an open Bible.

Fox Boston reporter Bob Ward initially reported that Hernandez, who was found dead in his jail cell on Wednesday morning, had written “John 3:16” in blood. He later clarified that the Bible verse was written across his forehead with a red marker.

“Source: Aaron Hernandez found w/ ‘John 3:16’ written in blood on his forehead, open Bible in his cell,” Ward tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Moments later, he corrected the tweet stating, “Must clarify: John 3:16 message found on Hernandez forehead written in red blood marker, not blood.” Many of his followers assumed that he meant “red marker” not a “red blood marker,” but Ward has yet to follow up on his second tweet.

According to the CNN Belief Blog, John 3:16 is one of the most widely quoted verses from the Christian Bible and means, “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, [Jesus Christ], that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”

ABC reports that officials at the Souza-Baranowski prison have confirmed that Hernandez tied one end of his bedsheet to a window in his cell and hanged himself with the other end of the sheet. Correctional officers discovered the former NFL star hanging in his cell at approximately 3:05 a.m. on April 19. The door to his cell was reportedly blocked with some of Hernandez’ belongings.

Although Aaron Hernandez’ attorney, Jose Baez, told reporters there were “no conversations or correspondence to his family or legal team” that would have tipped them off that he was contemplating suicide. Yahoo Sports writer Dan Wetzel states that there were some mild changes in Aaron’s behavior in recent days.

“There was the slightest change in Aaron Hernandez,” Wetzel writes.

“Hernandez began to talk more. Talk to whomever was around him – lawyers and court officers and courthouse workers and the few confidants who dared to show their faces.”

Wetzel goes on to say that, save for his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron “had no one” when it came to supporters, something that was evident in the courtroom during his most recent murder trial. A trial that resulted in a not guilty verdict just days before Aaron took his life.

“He was all, all alone. He talked about it. And tried to laugh about it. At least he had the Department of Corrections, he’d crack. At least the court officers would stand by him, he’d say with a smile. They’d never leave him. At least he had his attorneys, he’d joke. At the beginning and end of every day of court, he’d hug them, kiss them, act like he was a long-lost brother, not billable hours they’d booked the night before.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Aaron’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and their daughter, 4-year-old Avielle, were in the courtroom last week, just one day before the jury delivered a not guilty verdict in the 2012 Boston double murder case. It would be the last time Aaron would see his daughter.

However, WHDH Boston reporter Byron Barnett states that his sources have revealed that Shayanna spoke with Aaron the day before he committed suicide and he was looking forward to his next visit with his fiancee and their daughter.

“Shayanna is shocked, not doing well and doesn’t know why Aaron Hernandez took his own life… She talked to Aaron Hernandez yesterday and that everything was perfectly fine. He was looking forward 2 seeing Shayanna & daughter in next visit.”

The Boston Globe reports that Aaron’s first-degree murder conviction could be null and void due to a Massachusetts law. Because Aaron died before an appeal in the 2015 Odin Lloyd murder case could be heard by the court, the first-degree murder conviction would be voided, “as if the trial and conviction never happened.”

