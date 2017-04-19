Phaedra Parks Foundation: ‘RHOA’ Star Still Working With Flint Children?

Phaedra Parks has kept her life and some of her issues to herself rather than share them on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Phaedra may have filmed her divorce and the breakdown of her marriage for the show, but she hasn’t shared any details about who she is dating, even the infamous Mr. Chocolate from a few years ago. While she did spread some rumors about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she claimed that Kandi had hooked up with another woman, she did want the viewers to focus on charitable work.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks didn’t really look forward to the reunion special with the ladies, as she doesn’t want to talk about the rumors she helped spread on this season of the show. However, Phaedra does want to do more for the children around the country. On this season of the show, Parks tried to organize various things to help people in need, including creating a pop-up shop for the ladies and traveling to Michigan with Kenya Moore to create a camp. However, many of the things she does won’t be featured on the reunion special.

“There is always a level of anxiety before the reunion. Much like the first day of school, you don’t know what to expect so you hope for the best but anticipate the worst,” Phaedra Parks explained to Bravo about the reunion special, which started airing this past week on the network.

She added about her friendship with Kenya Moore, “As a Christian, I’m always open to a prayer request, however, Kenya’s decision to not want to pray just shows you where her heart lies.”

As it turns out, Phaedra Parks has created her own charity to help people in need. She wants to continue helping the children in need, especially those in Flint, Michigan. While filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra revealed that she wanted to do everything in her power to change the lives of these children. And since Kenya Moore is from Michigan, she thought she could rely on her to help out.

“We continue to work and support the Flint, Michigan community. I am excited to announce the Phaedra Foundation is launching its summer camp program in Atlanta. The foundation is excited to be collaborating with civil rights icon, former United Nations Ambassador, and former mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young and his brother, also a civil rights activist, professor, and renowned dentist Dr. Walter Young. The Young family has created a ‘home’ for the Phaedra Foundation at their southwest Atlanta YMCA, which is the pulse of that community. The Phaedra Foundation is also committed to co-creating an Ambassador Circle of Influence and supporting sustainable workforce development, women’s programming, and social advocacy empowerment,” Phaedra Parks explained about her charity work that she’s been doing outside of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A picture is worth a thousand words but memories are priceless. #love #parenting #family #memories #beachlife ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

It will be interesting to see what else Phaedra Parks can come up with to help children in need. Her inspiration behind this foundation is possibly coming from her sons, who are currently growing up without a father. Apollo Nida is serving eight years behind bars for identity theft and fraud. And maybe she wants to change the lives of her sons as well, as they have some healthy role models to look up to as they become young men.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ decision to start her own foundation? Do you think she’s doing this because of everything she’s been through with Apollo Nida? Or do you think she is trying to fix her image on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she started spreading rumors about Kandi Burruss?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]