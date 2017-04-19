New Orleans Saints Rumors: Saints Can Still Sign Adrian Peterson As RB Greatly Lowers His Asking Price

As the 2017 NFL Draft approaches, running back Adrian Peterson is still without a team but he isn’t yet ready to hang up his cleats. He has been connected to a number of teams in various NFL rumors, but the man known as “All-Day” is still searching for a place to play in 2017. When looking at who is still alive in signing the future Hall of Famer, the New Orleans Saints still have a great chance at signing him, especially since he has lowered his asking price.

When the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with Adrian Peterson, rumors instantly connected him to a number of teams. So far, he has visited with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, but he left both cities without a contract and remains a free agent.

As time continues to move on, many are wondering where he might land for the 2017 season, and New Orleans is still in play. Making matters even more intriguing for the Saints is that Peterson has actually lowered his asking price by a lot in the last week.

According to Peter King of Sports Illustrated, the 32-year-old running back is now willing to play for $5 million or less if the situation is right with an NFL team. If that is going to happen, it likely wouldn’t happen until after or during next week’s draft.

King believes that even though he left New Orleans without a deal, there is an interesting dynamic to that partnership as the Saints aren’t too far away from Peterson’s home in Houston. Making things even better is that Sean Payton knows how to run a well-organized offense which could make great use of both him and Mark Ingram.

The Advocate is reporting that Peterson’s visit with the Saints went very well and that the door isn’t closed on them coming together. It does appear as if Payton is still set with Ingram as the starter for next season and he is scheduled to make $3.7 million, but what could Peterson possibly receive?

Before being released, Peterson was scheduled to make $11.75 million in base salary from the Minnesota Vikings. No team in the NFL is going to pay him that much and obviously, they’re not looking at paying him nearly that much or he would have been signed by someone already.

If the meeting with the Saints really went as well as it is said to have gone, New Orleans could very well get seven-time Pro Bowler and former MVP for a bargain price.

New Orleans needs help on defense, but that is what they plan on doing in the draft and they’re also still looking at trying to trade for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. If the Saints are able to sign Peterson, it could make an already explosive offense that much more unstoppable.

It does seem as if the Patriots have bowed out of signing Adrian Peterson as they made an offer sheet to Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee, as reported by Pro Football Talk. The Bills are not expected to match the offer and this could end up being the message to LeBarrette Blount that he should re-sign with the Pats.

With New England no longer in need of a running back such as Peterson, the Saints appear to be the clear-cut favorite, but obstacles still need to be crossed.

The New Orleans Saints have been some pretty big players during the offseason and they have made a number of moves without any hint that they are done. Mark Ingram is still set as the primary running back for the offense, but the loss of Tim Hightower has left a hole on that side of the ball for the Saints. If the situation truly is right and his asking price has really been lowered, Adrian Peterson may be a great signing for the “Big Easy.”

