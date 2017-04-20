Bella Thorne On Kissing Girls, Having Dark Thoughts, And Using Social Media

Bella Thorne is promoting her new show, Famous In Love. She knows what it’s like to date while in the spotlight. In new interviews, Bella got candid on her sexuality, having dark moments, and using social media for the greater good. She even opens up about her active sex life and what she doesn’t use.

Thorne’s become famous thanks to her social media accounts. The actress makes headlines when it comes to her sexy selfies and bikini photos. She also uses social media to interact with her fans about her love life. But, Thorne admits that she wants to use social media to spread positivity, according to her candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I want to use social media to spread goodness. Teens are still going through different s**t and nobody talks to each other about it. So if somebody could just be that first person to lend their hand, then other people will follow,” Thorne said.

The former Disney star revealed she had bouts of depression and even had thoughts of “killing herself.”

“I have had really dark thoughts. When I was younger, I thought about killing myself; it’s very normal in a way that, if you’re upset with who you are and how your life is going, you could think these things,” she said.

Now, Bella wants to share her experience so that her young fans can feel more comfortable talking about their mental health struggles.

“I want people to know that it’s okay to talk about it. And the more I do it, the more my fans will do it with each other, and with other people in their life.”

“The world needs more honesty,” Thorne said.

“I’ve lied my whole life about who I am and who I’m trying to be, so now, I like to keep it real. I have problems like every person, so if I can help somebody else then that’s f***ing dope.”

The 19-year-old is also open and honest about her sexuality. Last summer, Thorne casually told a fan that she’s bisexual on Twitter. She told Harper’s Bazaar that she has no luck in the dating department when it comes to women. Thorne has a hard time determining whether a woman is flirting with her or just being nice. One day, a “beautiful Brazilian girl” tried to woo the singer.

“One girl actually did reach out to me, she commented on my live stream … on Instagram. And she was like, ‘Oh my God! I’ll date you. Like, please,” she said.

“This beautiful Brazilian girl. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Seriously, she is so freaking pretty. Oh my god.’ I stalked the s**t out of her Insta.”

Bella admits she’s hooked up with girls in the past. She was spotted kissing her best friend Bella Pendergast on Snapchat last summer. Bella says that she still has a hard time picking up signals from women in person and she admits she hates not being in a relationship. If she could take her pick, she would date Kristen Stewart in a heartbeat.

“She’s so hot,” Thorne said. “She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down.”

“There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like,” she continued.

“I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don’t like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don’t really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.”

Thorne has been linked to Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, YouTuber Sam Pepper, NBA’s Chandler Parsons, and ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. Though she has an active dating life, Thorne told Yahoo that she doesn’t use birth control.

“I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural,” she said.

Bella has caught a lot of attention – and flack – for her confusing love life. She manages her own social media, which has impacted her high-profile relationships. And it’s even caused the paparazzi to chase the starlet down, which affected her relationships. Now, Bella is having a hard time finding someone since she’s become so famous. She has since accepted it and believes that her potential significant other should, as well.

“I’ve dated people who are like, ‘I don’t want people to know my life.’ it ended up becoming a problem,” she said.

“I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me.”

