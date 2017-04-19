Selena Gomez admitted that the “older I get, the more insecure I get” and she was too frightened by the cult following of 13 Reasons Why to play Hannah Baker in the Netflix series, even though she was originally thought of for the role.

13 Reasons Why debut on Netflix last month as a 13-series television adaptation of the young adult model. Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey co-produced the show, but it was just revealed that Selena Gomez was originally meant to play Hannah Baker.

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

13 Reasons Why was originally intended to be a movie for Universal pictures and it was later decided that it would be a TV adaptation for Netflix.

At the time, Selena was mostly known for her role on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

“Originally, my mom and I found the project because I wanted it to be a transition piece.”

Back in 2011, Deadline reported that Selena Gomez would take the starring role in 13 Reasons Why. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena revealed why she did not end up playing Hannah Baker.

@kicked2thecurbproductions my momma. I sit back and think about how much she has done and shown me.. it truly has blown me away. She teaches me most about life and I couldn’t be luckier to have a partner like her in life A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:36am PST

The singer said she could see herself in Hannah’s shoes “seven years ago” and “even more so today.”

The 24-year-old, who has recently been dating R&B singer The Weeknd, said that she knew what a cult following the 13 Reasons Why book has, “which is the reason I didn’t want to be in it.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Gomez admitted that she feels “the older I get, the more insecure I get, which is odd.”

“But that’s something a lot of people can relate to. Her personality is a quiet strength. I’ve never really been the one to be in anyone’s face. A lot of girls feel like they have to be a certain way for attention. Social media has amplified all of that. I get that she didn’t want that to be what her life was.”

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn’t be luckier we cast these two???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Selena said that she wanted 13 Reasons Why to feel like “anyone could see themselves in this,” especially because it was geared towards addressing young adult issues.

As far as whether there could be more 13 Reasons Why in the future, Gomez said that they weren’t exactly sure.

“We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character. That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.”

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Would you want to see more episodes of 13 Reasons Why? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!