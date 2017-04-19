Fans eagerly awaiting for Reign Season 4 to make it to Netflix will need to wait a little longer. The date is likely to be in June 2017, but there is no confirmation as of yet. To be able to set the date, fans just need to know when the CW will air the series finale.

Unlike many other networks, the CW is holding off announcing the season finale dates for its shows. Many of them have tentative dates, with Arrow Season 5 expected to wrap on May 24, 2017. The majority of CW shows will end in May 2017, but Reign Season 4 is expected to continue into June. The final series is set for 16 episodes, which is close to the same length as last season. Season 3 wrapped in June 2016.

Netflix Life reports that the Reign series finale is expected to be June 9, 2017. This would help to give a rough idea of when the season will be on Netflix. In 2016, Netflix and the CW made an exclusive deal. The streaming service would make all CW shows available eight days after the season finale date. They both made good on that promise by putting all of The Vampire Diaries Season 8 on Netflix on March 18, eight days after the series finale.

If Reign has a June 9 end date, the show will be on Netflix on June 17, 2017. This is a Saturday, which is excellent timing for Reign fans. The show does have a young target audience, who will likely be off school and college at the weekend to watch the episodes back-to-back.

There is chance that this date is incorrect at the time of writing this. CW hasn’t announced the full schedule for the historically-based show. However, except for this one week break this week, there doesn’t appear to be any reason for another week off. The CW has a habit of sticking to a regularly planned schedule as much as possible.

Most shows on the network take a break in March or April. This is likely due to the ratings sweep done by Neilsen in May. The sweep informs networks of how well their shows are performing, helping to make decisions over cancellations and renewals, as well as the next season’s schedule. Since Reign Season 4 is definitely the last, there is no need for the CW to worry too much about the ratings for the show. There has been no need to pause on the series since its return in February to make sure plenty of episodes air in May.

The first three seasons of Reign are currently available on Netflix. The majority of CW shows are available on Netflix around the world, due to this exclusive license. In fact, in Canada, some of the CW shows air the day after on the streaming service due to lack of airtime on a Canadian network.

This is definitely the final season of the story about Mary, Queen of Scots. There are now many theories about how it will end. If the show sticks to the history, it will need to end with Mary’s execution. Whether Elizabeth will have a strong part in that execution is unknown right now. Some fans believe that Mary’s execution will be a vision from Bash, meaning he views Mary with the same look as style as the last time he saw her.

If the show doesn’t follow history, there are other ideas for the ending of Reign Season 4. So far, the show has loosely stuck to history, including two of Mary’s marriages, the death of Francis, and Mary’s push for the English throne.

Reign Season 4 continues on Fridays at 9p.m. on the CW. It will take a one-week break this week and return April 28 with an all-new episode.