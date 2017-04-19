Is Kendall Jenner being pursued by Chris Brown, despite her recent outings with ASAP Rocky?

Although Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown haven’t been spotted together recently, the rapper “liked” one of her recent posts on Instagram and immediately sparked rumors of a possible flirtation.

“It looks like Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown’s flirtationship is back on!” Hollywood Life reported on April 19.

According to the report, Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown teased fans of a relationship years ago and earlier today, the rumors were rebooted when Brown liked a clip of Kendall Jenner starring in a Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown were first linked to one another in 2014 when they began to spend time with one another, despite his relationship with Karrueche Tran. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Jenner, who was just 18 at the time, had become infatuated with the bad boy rapper.

While nothing came of the report at the time, it was alleged that Kendall Jenner had gone back to Chris Brown’s place after the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards and “hung out with friends until 5 a.m.”

Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown continued to spend time together on and off for years and last year, a source claimed Brown was doing his best to keep his feeling for Jenner to himself.

“[Chris Brown] and [Kendall Jenner] and are mad tight and there is attraction on both on both sides of this friendship, especially from Chris,” a source explained to Hollywood Life. “Look, Kendall’s hot! She’s a legit runaway model. The real deal… Being a model alone makes Kendall a 10. She’s super cool and dorky like Chris. They both have crazy fun when they’re in each others company.”

The insider went on to reveal that while Kendall Jenner is “perfect” for the rapper, he hadn’t yet made an official move on the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Instead, he was staying focused on being her friend.

“He doesn’t want to blow up a good thing by committing to a monogamous sexual relationship with [Kendall Jenner],” the insider added. “He’s not ready and neither is she.”

Around the same time, Kendall Jenner was spending time with other rappers, including ASAP Rocky and Travis Scott, and was also seen with Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson on multiple occasions.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

As Kendall Jenner continued to keep fans guessing about her love life, she shared a sizzling selfie in late December that she showed off her nipple piercing and quickly got the attention of Chris Brown.

“[Kendall Jenner] is still flattered when Chris compliments her,” another source revealed to Hollywood Life. “They have a special bond and in another life time they would be boyfriend and girlfriend. They love flirting with each other, but that’s where the romance stops. Kendall doesn’t want to jeopardize their friendship by dating. As far as Chris liking her sexy nipple pic, Kendall secretly loves the attention!”

While Chris Brown may have a thing for Kendall Jenner, she and ASAP Rocky appear to be heating up. Although the rumored couple has yet to confirm their alleged relationship, they were recently spotted together at the Coachella Music Festival and months prior, they were photographed leaving a nightclub together in Miami.

Kendal Jenner and ASAP Rocky have been linked to one another since early 2016.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]