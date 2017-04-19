Gisele Bundchen Rumored To Have Blocked Tom Brady’s White House Visit With Donald Trump

Gisele Bundchen is rumored to have blocked husband Tom Brady’s White House visit with President Donald Trump because of her personal dislike for the commander-in-chief.

Bundchen long ago publicly revealed she is not a fan of Trump and his politics and didn’t vote for him back in November when he faced off against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Brady’s wife has also sent out messages via social media insisting that she never stood behind Trump’s candidacy. She also seemed to challenge Trump’s boastful claims that her husband called him to tell him that he had cast his vote for him.

Since Trump’s upset election win, Bundchen has made it a point of using her Instagram account to show her support for progressive causes and to express her opposition to such Trump administration initiatives as a crackdown on illegal immigration.

While Brady never went on record about who he voted for, there’s little question his supermodel wife had his ear in the days leading up to his New England Patriots’ scheduled White House appearance.

For the record, Brady attributed his absence to “recent developments” and “personal family matters.”

Brady’s mother has been battling cancer for a while now, and on the morning of the team’s scheduled White House visit, former teammate Aaron Hernandez was found dead after committing suicide in prison, where he was serving a life term sentence for first-degree murder in the execution-style killing of onetime pal Odin Lloyd.

In the end, Brady was one of at least seven Patriots not on hand for the festivities, many of them openly admitting that their reasons were expressly related to politics.

Running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive ends Chris Long and Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty were all also absent, with Blount, Bennett, and McCourty all openly admitting their decisions were related to politics.

“I just don’t feel welcome in that house,” McCourty said in a radio interview, while Bennett once joked that he might move to outer space after Trump was elected.

During the NFL season, both Bennett and McCourty raised their fists in protest during the playing of the national anthem for one game. The move came at the height of a movement among athletes, led by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, intent on protesting what they perceived as mounting racial oppression across the country.

Meanwhile, Trump and Brady’s friendship goes all the way back to 2002, when the NFL star quarterback served as a judge for one of Trump’s beauty pageants.

Trump also frequently dropped Brady’s name on the campaign trail, insisting that “[Brady] loves me.”

Around that same time, one of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats was spied in Brady’s locker stall.

New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft and the entire organization have long been known to have clear and strong ties to Trump.

Kraft and Trump are close friends, with the NFL owner easily contributing $1 million to the new president’s inauguration festivities, according to filings registered with the Federal Election Commission.

As a GOP primary candidate, Trump often claimed that he had both the support of both Brady and Coach Bill Belichick.

Shortly before the election, Trump also quoted Brady as telling him: “Donald, I support you, you’re my friend and I voted for you.”

In more recent times, Belichick has often tried to play down his connections with the 45th president of the United States.

[Featured Image by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Imges]