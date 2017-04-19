Caitlyn Jenner’s Famous Daughters, Kendall and Kylie, Mortified By New Tell-All

Caitlyn Jenner has penned a new tell-all book all about her life, her transition from male Olympic athlete to glamorous woman and even details about her sex life. But not everyone is happy about all of the tea she’s spilling, and outlets are reporting that her youngest daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are particularly embarrassed by the book.

The girls have historically been very supportive of their father’s sex change, and have even been seen making an effort to visit her on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I am Cait, something not all members of the Kardashian clan have done. However, this doesn’t mean that the girls are particularly keen on their father opening up about her sex life or waxing poetic on her bottom surgery.

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family said the girls wished their father had never discussed her relationship to her penis, which they found incredibly personal.

“Kendall and Kylie and just really embarrassed at this point. They really think that the stuff about their father’s penis did not need to be in the book. It was just really distasteful to them!” the insider said.

Radar Online posted a sneak peek of some of the excerpts of the book the girls were so embarrassed by.

“So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time. I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it. “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Caitlyn penned.

The rest of the Kardashian family isn’t happy about some of the other family secrets she’s spilling, including allegations that Robert Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty of homicide when he took on the case. For Kardashian’s daughters, talking ill of their late father is a way to get them to cut off a relationship with someone for good. While Caitlyn’s relationship with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian has already suffered, it is likely to suffer even further thanks to her new book.

Caitlyn Jenner also opened up about her sex life, or lack thereof, which is likely also somewhat embarrassing to her young daughters.

“I don’t have the appetite for [sex], which is why the public’s obsession over whether I would [get gender confirmation surgery] is annoying to me. It hearkens back to this misperception that people transition because of their sexual desires,” she wrote.

In her new memoir, she dishes about her relationship with mega momager Kris Jenner and says that she knew from Day 1 that Caitlyn Jenner had wanted to be a woman. She even confessed that her desire to become a woman is what broke down her marriage with her first wife, and what made her skip out on some of her parental responsibilities of daughter, Casey, though the pair have become much closer since the transition.

Reports say that although the Kardashian-Jenner clan is embarrassed and upset by the new tell all, they want to work with Caitlyn Jenner to ensure that the book is a success and that they can use it to their advantage on the long-running television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Allegedly, Kris Jenner will feature Caitlyn promoting the book on an upcoming season of the show.

