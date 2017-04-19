Ashley Darby Marriage: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Facing Divorce From Husband?

Ashley Darby has filmed The Real Housewives of Potomac since the show started last year. She was the young one amongst the ladies and she gushed about having children with her husband on the show. However, it sounds like things may have taken a turn for Ashley this year. While Darby was super excited to talk about her marriage to the older man, she’s now revealing that her husband is doubting her and isn’t really respecting her wishes. This is a complete turnaround from last year, where Ashley gushed about her husband.

According to a new Bravo report, Ashley Darby is now opening up about her marital problems and it sounds like she’s happy she got some advice from her Real Housewives of Potomacco-stars. As it turns out, Ashley did appreciate the advice she received from her co-stars, even though they may not know the details. As it turns out, Darby was willing to listen to their advice, as she admits that she doesn’t have all of the answers when it comes to her marriage.

“That moment at Preakness touched me to the core. I had a deep and profound appreciation for the ladies that I didn’t know existed! I’m human, I know I don’t have all the answers, so I am grateful for any sound advice and assurance from trustworthy people who have a shared experience. It’s apparent that our relationships have progressed leaps and bounds since last year. I mean, who’d have thunk that I’d be entering the cougar’s den for a therapy session? But I’m very glad I did,” Ashley Darby explains in her Real Housewives of Potomac blog, sharing that she is actually thankful for her friends on the show.

Last year, Darby explained that she was super happy with her husband and they were talking about having a baby. She also shared that she was working on opening a restaurant with her husband, where they would serve Australian food. While they managed to work on their restaurant, Oz, she isn’t getting the baby she had wanted. Her husband agreed to let her have her baby when the restaurant was breaking even, but she could wait years for that to happen. And Ashley Darby has another problem; she’s struggling to find the line between her marriage and their business.

“While I usually try to keep a brave face, the difficulties of mixing business and marriage have rocked my emotions. There is a great deal of doubt about my abilities, and whether opening a restaurant was the right decision after all. So many question marks are hanging in the air – what better way to solve them than going indoor sky diving? Michael and I fell in love and bonded over the love of adrenaline. One of our very first dates was free falling out of an airplane at 13,500 feet in the air. Doing an activity that we both loved helped us to reprioritize and remember that our relationship comes first,” Ashley Darby writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Darby had also said that her husband had started talking down to her, which is clearly an issue between the two of them. Maybe he’s just stressed out about the restaurant, but Ashley Darby wants more respect. And it sounds like she wants to move on from the restaurant and talk about something other than the restaurant. Of course, it is a financial issue for them, but Ashley wants more from her husband.

What do you think of Ashley Darby’s marital problems? Are you surprised that she’s struggling so much on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac?

