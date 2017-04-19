‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood’s Fiance, Matt Baier, Throws Shade At Assault Rumors

Last night, a blogger by the name of Miss Smarty Jones said she was breaking a story about Amber Portwood’s supposed assault on Matt Baier. The blogger, of the Smartie and Hallie Show podcast also stated that she was ready to expose all of the “side chicks” Matt has had during his relationship with Amber.

The pair fuelled further rumors that there was trouble in paradise after Amber Portwood appeared in Catelynn Baltierra’s Snapchats, evidently spending Easter without her sweetheart and without her engagement ring. However, according to Matt’s social media, the two have reunited and watched a Celtics game together, commiserating over their loss.

According to the Miss Smarty Jones Twitter account, Matt Baier offered one of his “side chicks” $10,000 to keep their mouth shut, but she says she isn’t backing down. She also insists he is threatening several women who are talking about the “scandal” but that she is not afraid of him.

Did you just promise one of the side chicks $10k to stop talking @mattbEPT? Does @amberlportwood know or are you gonna get your ass whooped? — Smarty Jones (@MissSmartyJones) April 19, 2017

Amber Portwood has been accused of scratching and beating Matt Baier in several photos Miss Smarty Jones posted, which are alleged proof of the domestic violence issues between the two. Amber does have a history of lashing out physically and spent 24 hours in jail in 2010 after choking ex Gary Shirley, the father of their daughter, Leah, on national television. She was released the next day on a $5,000 bond.

Need to get myself back to this!! Ready to hit the gym and feel great again ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

The blogger who blew the whistle is attempting to tweet to MTV and Dr. Drew Pinsky to try and alert them to the bigger issues at hand between the couple.

Despite Amber Portwood’s abusive past, several people believe that the blood is fake and that Matt may have staged it to gain sympathy with the woman of the hour. Miss Smarty Jones claims that Matt Baier has “more side chicks than Ryan Edwards [Maci Bookout’s ex] has grey hairs.”

Neither Amber Portwood nor Matt have responded publicly directly to the situation, but Matt has privately responded to fans asking questions about the photos.

One fan messaged him to ask if the photos were real and he insisted that they were over 5 years old, dated back from before he and Amber Portwood were ever in a relationship. He also stated that he thinks “someone is f**king with u guys.”

The reality stars clapped back indirectly at Miss Smarty Jones via their Snapchat. After returning from her vacation with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood appeared in one of Matt’s Snapchats, telling people to worry about important stuff, like the Celtics losing the big game.

Matt Baier is also shown in the car, stating that people are “really, really, really stupid.”

Though Matt claims that the photos have nothing to do with Amber Portwood, a few people on Twitter have alleged the photos aren’t 5 years old due to things Amber has posted online and the background of the photo.

Found the pic in the background of Matt's text! Ambers posted the same one in April2016 @mattbept @amberlportwood #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/ZlKnN8SeEW — Amber Porkwood (@AmberLPorkwood) April 19, 2017

Last week, an anonymous Twitter account released alleged messages between Matt Baier and another party, who he was supposedly having an affair with. Matt supposedly stated that he wanted to be with the recipient of the text message, but that he couldn’t due to his engagement with Amber Portwood. The texts, however, do not reveal a name at the top, which means the whole fiasco could be staged for money or attention.

But the pair’s relationship has been rocky for a number of years. In the Teen Mom OG extended preview, Amber broke down and told a producer that she could “love someone and want to spend the rest of her life with them, but not trust them” She also appeared to want to be anywhere but where she was when trying on her new wedding dress.

Will this scandal affect the pair and will they make it down the aisle this October?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]