Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s engagement may be back on but when it comes to a 2017 wedding, a new report claims fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

As Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continue to stay silent about their future plans to wed, a Hollywood Life source has claimed that the singer and actress is currently focused on her career.

“[Miley Cyrus] wants to make a major splash when she returns to the limelight,” an insider told the outlet on April 19.

While Miley Cyrus has been keeping a low profile since starring on the 11th season of The Voice at the end of last year, she is reportedly on the verge of releasing new music and possibly going on tour.

“Once [Miley Cyrus] returns to The Voice [next fall], she wants to put out new music, tour and so much more,” the insider explained. “She wants to perform at Coachella and be involved in a future Super Bowl, either doing the halftime show or National Anthem. She wants to check off many major career goals, so marriage and kids are way down the list of what she wants to achieve in the next two, three years.”

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Voice Season 10 as a mentor for coach Christina Aguilera and the following year, she was brought to the show in a full-time role.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating in 2009 as they filmed The Last Song and became engaged in 2012 when she was just 19-years-old. One year later, after a racy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus and the actor called it quits and spent over two years apart.

During their time off, Miley Cyrus was linked to a number of men, including Jared Leto, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Douglass Booth, Kellan Lutz, and Mike Will Made It, and a couple of women, including Brooke Candy and Stella Maxwell. Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth was believed to have dated January Jones, Eiza Gonzalez, and Nina Dobrev.

According to Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been back together for over a year now but at this point, they aren’t rushing down the aisle. Instead, they are waiting to make sure their relationship is completely stable before they take the next step.

The outlet went on to reveal that Miley Cyrus’ fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from the former Disney star but thus far, no plans for a new album have been announced.

While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have stayed mum on their relationship since getting back together in early 2016, Cyrus did open up about her engagement ring at the end of last year while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

According to Miley Cyrus, she wears the ring because the man she loves gave it to her but it isn’t exactly her style.

“This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune,” the singer explained to Degeneres, according to a report by E! News. “And he’s kind of like what’s going on? It’s like, well, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”

Miley Cyrus will rejoin her co-stars on The Voice Season 13 later this year. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

